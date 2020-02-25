BASEBALL HITS TWO GRAND SLAMS AND SCORES NINETEEN RUNS IN TWO WINS ON SATURDAY

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University of Illinois Springfield baseball player Zion Pettigrew was named the GLVC Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.

Pettigrew batted .500 for the week with a .875 slugging percentage and .579 on-base percentage. He had seven runs and seven RBI in four games, and hit two homers.

He also walked three times, and had one stolen base.In the team’s first victory over West Virginia State, Pettigrew had two hits, two runs, and two RBI. His two-run homer in the game helped break open a 3-1 contest, and UIS would eventually win 11-3.

The next day against Saginaw Valley, he broke a 2-2 tie with a grand slam in the sixth inning. He had one other hit in that game, and scored three times total. In the second game on Saturday, Pettigrew had two hits, one run, and one RBI.

UIS closed out the week with its only loss, but Pettigrew again had a good day at the plate, having two hits, one walk, and a run. Pettigrew is now batting .346 for the season, and he has 10 RBI and eight runs in six games. His .692 slugging percentage leads the team, and his three homers and nine hits are tied for first among the team.