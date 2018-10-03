Alex Chan Wins B Singles Title At ITA Regionals

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s tennis team competed at the ITA Regionals over the weekend.

Alex Chan highlighted the event for the Prairie Stars by winning the singles title in the “B” draw.

Chan started out with a tough match in which he won in a tiebreaker by scores of 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-7. After that match, he won six five straight without dropping a set.

In the championship match over Davenport’s Remy Johansen, he won the first set by a 6-3 score, and was up in the second 2-1 before Johansen had to retire. In the “A” draw, Sam Clarke had the best run by winning two matches to reach the Round of 16.

Logan Burgess Hayes and Menno Servaes each won their opening round contests.

Tommy Martinez dropped his opening match, but won three straight in the consolation bracket before the rest of the games were abandoned. Also in the “B” draw, Oscar Toro won three straight to reach the quarterfinals.

In the doubles bracket, the team of Clarke and Martinez went 1-1 in the “A” draw. In the “B” bracket, Chan and Toro advanced to the semifinals and finished with a 3-1 record.