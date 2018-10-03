Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Campus News, Fall 2018, Sports, Sports Stories

Alex Chan Wins B Singles Title At ITA Regionals

October 3, 2018

Clayton Stalter

Clayton Stalter

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The University of Illinois Springfield men’s tennis team competed at the ITA Regionals over the weekend.

    Alex Chan highlighted the event for the Prairie Stars by winning the singles title in the “B” draw.

  Chan started out with a tough match in which he won in a tiebreaker by scores of 7-5, 6-7 (3), 10-7. After that match, he won six five straight without dropping a set.

     In the championship match over Davenport’s Remy Johansen, he won the first set by a 6-3 score, and was up in the second 2-1 before Johansen had to retire. In the “A” draw, Sam Clarke had the best run by winning two matches to reach the Round of 16.

     Logan Burgess Hayes and Menno Servaes each won their opening round contests.

    Tommy Martinez dropped his opening match, but won three straight in the consolation bracket before the rest of the games were abandoned. Also in the “B” draw, Oscar Toro won three straight to reach the quarterfinals.

    In the doubles bracket, the team of Clarke and Martinez went 1-1 in the “A” draw. In the “B” bracket, Chan and Toro advanced to the semifinals and finished with a 3-1 record.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

Campus Cats Dominate SGA Meeting

Objection to the university’s policy against feeding non-domesticated animals boiled over at the Student Government Association meeting on Sunday, S...

Banned Books Week 2018: Where Is The Movement Going?

Started in 1982 by free speech activist Judith Krug and carried by the American Library Association(ALA), Banned Books Week has not lost its vigor in ...

Students register to vote in Student Union, talk importance of voting
Students register to vote in Student Union, talk importance of voting
UIS Prairie Stars Suffer Loss to Knights

Bellarmine provided a strong opportunity to score 37 minutes into the match when Laslo Wanger delivered a shot that hit the crossbar.    In...

Volleyball Earns First Victory Over Top-10 Team With Comeback Win Over Drury
Volleyball Earns First Victory Over Top-10 Team With Comeback Win Over Drury

Other stories filed under Fall 2018

Banned Books Week 2018: Where Is The Movement Going?

Started in 1982 by free speech activist Judith Krug and carried by the American Library Association(ALA), Banned Books Week has not lost its vigor in ...

Campus Cats Dominate SGA Meeting

Objection to the university’s policy against feeding non-domesticated animals boiled over at the Student Government Association meeting on Sunday, S...

Assassination Nation is A Fun Brick to The Skull
Assassination Nation is A Fun Brick to The Skull
Students register to vote in Student Union, talk importance of voting
Students register to vote in Student Union, talk importance of voting
UIS Prairie Stars Suffer Loss to Knights

Bellarmine provided a strong opportunity to score 37 minutes into the match when Laslo Wanger delivered a shot that hit the crossbar.    In...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Alex Chan Wins B Singles Title At ITA Regionals