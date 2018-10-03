UIS Prairie Stars Suffer Loss to Knights

Bellarmine provided a strong opportunity to score 37 minutes into the match when Laslo Wanger delivered a shot that hit the crossbar.

In the final minute of the first half, the Knights (4-4-1, 3-2-1) utilized momentum created off the corner kick and Eddie Williamson found the back of the net from five yards outside of the goal area. Drew Goetz was credited with the assist.

UIS (4-4-2, 3-2-1) created a strong scoring opportunity in the opening minute of the second half. Mario Falsone set up Mario Gonzalez for a short one-on-one situation, but Bellarmine’s Connor Range halted Gonzalez’s shot.

Bellarmine took a two-score lead 62 minutes into the match. Tomas Bernedo took the ball to the top-left corner and found Micah Linscott near the left post. Linscott redirected the trajectory of Bernedo’s cross to the right-side of the goal and gave Bellarmine the score. Bernedo received the assist.

Javier Milla provided a team-high two shots with one shot on goal. Gonzalez, Josh Moore, Andrew Mullican, Thiago Fernandes and Dan Mahony each turned in shots on goal. Terence Bynoe added a shot for the Prairie Stars. Pijus Petkevicius faced seven shots for the Prairie Stars and came up with five saves. Range put together a six-save shutout for the Knights.

Bellarmine outshot UIS by a 15-8 margin and held a 7-6 advantage in shots on goal.

The Prairie Stars expect to rebound after dropping two matches on the weekend road stand.

“It was a difficult weekend on the road,” UIS coach Adam Hall said. “We had some great chances [on Sunday] and yet again, we couldn’t convert. We will train hard this week and change this run.”