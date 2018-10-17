Men’s Tennis Ends Fall Season With Dual Win Over Truman

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s tennis team swept GLVC rival Truman State on Sunday at Washington Park in Springfield, Ill. by a 7-0 score.

Tommy Martinez did not lose a single game on the day, winning his No. 1 doubles match with Sam Clarke by a 6-0 score, and winning the No. 3 singles by scores of 6-0 and 6-0. In all, the Prairie Stars lost just nine games with three coming in doubles and six in singles.

Other doubles victories came from the team of Menno Servaes and Logan Burgess Hayes at No. 2 doubles, and Oscar Toro and Matthew Lapsley at No. 3 doubles. Singles wins also came from Clarke at No. 1, Servaes at No. 2, Burgess Hayes at No. 4, Lapsley at No. 5, and Toro at No. 6.

The match was the final official competition for the team during its fall season.