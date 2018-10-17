Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

Fall 2018

Sam Clarke Wins 100th Career Match At Eastern Illinois Fall Invitational

October 17, 2018

Clayton Stalter

Clayton Stalter

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s tennis player Sam Clarke hit a major milestone at the Eastern Illinois Fall Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Prairie Stars swept all three singles flights at the event that they had a player entered in.

    Clarke surpassed the 100th career win milestone at the event with four victories. Three of those came in singles play as he won the top flight bracket at the event. His toughest battle came in the semifinals when he dropped the first set. Clarke bounced back though with a 7-5 win in the second set, and a 17-15 victory in the tiebreaker. He then dominated the finals, winning 6-0 and 6-1.

  Menno Servaes won the second flight at the event. He did not drop a set in singles play. The winner of the third flight was Oscar Toro, who also didn’t lose a set.

   In doubles, the teams of Servaes/Logan Burgess-Hayes and Matthew Lapsley/Toro each went 2-1 at the competition.

