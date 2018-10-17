Tiffany Wentworth Earns Second GLVC Player of the Week Award This Month

University of Illinois Springfield volleyball player Tiffany Wentworth was named the GLVC Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

She is the first Prairie Stars player to win a GLVC volleyball player of the week award multiple times during her career after also winning it earlier this month.

Wentworth directed a UIS offense that hit over .300 during the Midwest Region Crossover. She averaged 13.00 assists per game and had 143 total assists in three matches. Wentworth had her third 50-assist match of the season against Ashland with 52, and also had 47 against Findlay and 44 versus Grand Valley State.

Wentworth helped the team hit a season-high .363 against Findlay, and it had a .323 mark against Grand Valley State.

Besides the assists, Wentworth had a .652 hitting percentage on the week. She had 16 kills and just one error in 23 attacks. Wentworth also collected 21.0 points, six blocks, 18 digs, and one service ace.

Wentworth’s performance helped the Prairie Stars go 3-0 at the Crossover, and she was named to the all-tournament team at the event.