UIS Prairie Stars Roll Past Miners

The University of Illinois Spring he University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) men’s soccer team rolled past Missouri S&T in a 3-0 victory during Sunday’s Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) matchup at Rolla, Mo.

Rhys Wallace finished the day with three points off a goal and an assist.

Wallace converted a penalty kick 26 minutes into the match to give the Prairie Stars (7-4-3, 6-2-2) the lead. Alex Morais delivered a goal 83 minutes into the match by finishing a one-on-one situation set up by Wallace.

One minute later, Mario Falsone gained possession of the ball. He fired a pass upfield to Quentin Reese, who was able to close out the score. Falsone earned the assist.

Mario Gonzalez contributed four shots with one shot on goal. Wallace turned in three shots with one shot on goal. Morais, Reese and Alexander Gonzalez each contributed two shots with one shot on target. Daniel Kemp provided two shots, Dan Mahony registered a shot on goal while Adrian Ortega tallied a shot.

Paal Benum, Hunter Short, Sean Perryman, Austin Parks, Joe Mueller, Julien Denis and Trey Haman each posted shots for the Miners (3-10, 3-7).

Pijus Petkevicius recorded a three-save shutout for the Prairie Stars.

Missouri S&T’s Nick Posey saved six of the nine shots he faced.

Among UIS Division II career leaders, Wallace is tied for second in game-winning goals (4), tied for eighth in goals (7) and ranks ninth in points (16). In UIS Division II history, Falsone ranks second in career assists (6) and is tied for third in single-season assists (4).

UIS jumped into second place in the GLVC standings on Sunday after McKendree University (8-4-1, 6-3-1) handed Maryville University (7-4-2, 6-3-1) a 3-2 double-overtime loss. The University of Southern Indiana (10-2-1, 8-1-1), which is receiving votes in the latest United Soccer Coaches (USC) NCAA Division II poll, leads the GLVC by one and one-half games.