Women’s Golf Wins Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational
The University of Illinois Springfield women’s golf team won the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at the Pearl Club in Owensboro, Ky.
The Prairie Stars grabbed a nine-shot lead after Saturday’s first round after shooting a 301, and then held on for the victory after carding a 312 on Sunday. Their final score of 613 was five shots in front of runner-up McKendree.
Individually, Paula Valdivia led the team after finishing tied for third overall. She finished with a seven-over 151 for the tournament. Jennifer Queller and Maria Espinosa both tied for seventh with a score of 153. Ocean Pangan also had a top-15 finish with a two-round score of 156. Sasha Glickfield rounded out the team scoring with a 175.
The Prairie Stars, which has finished second or better in their last two tournaments, will be in action again on Oct. 22-23 at the Music City Invitational in Old Hickory, Tenn.