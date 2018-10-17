Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Campus News, Fall 2018, Sports, Sports Stories

Women’s Golf Wins Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational

October 17, 2018

Clayton Stalter

Clayton Stalter

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The University of Illinois Springfield women’s golf team won the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at the Pearl Club in Owensboro, Ky.

    The Prairie Stars grabbed a nine-shot lead after Saturday’s first round after shooting a 301, and then held on for the victory after carding a 312 on Sunday. Their final score of 613 was five shots in front of runner-up McKendree.

     Individually, Paula Valdivia led the team after finishing tied for third overall. She finished with a seven-over 151 for the tournament. Jennifer Queller and Maria Espinosa both tied for seventh with a score of 153. Ocean Pangan also had a top-15 finish with a two-round score of 156. Sasha Glickfield rounded out the team scoring with a 175.

     The Prairie Stars, which has finished second or better in their last two tournaments, will be in action again on Oct. 22-23 at the Music City Invitational in Old Hickory, Tenn.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

Sam Clarke Wins 100th Career Match At Eastern Illinois Fall Invitational
Sam Clarke Wins 100th Career Match At Eastern Illinois Fall Invitational
UIS Prairie Stars Roll Past Miners
UIS Prairie Stars Roll Past Miners
Men’s Tennis Ends Fall Season With Dual Win Over Truman

The University of Illinois Springfield men's tennis team swept GLVC rival Truman State on Sunday at Washington Park in Springfield, Ill. by a 7-0 scor...

Tiffany Wentworth Earns Second GLVC Player of the Week Award This Month
Tiffany Wentworth Earns Second GLVC Player of the Week Award This Month
National Coming Out Day Celebrated At UIS
National Coming Out Day Celebrated At UIS

Other stories filed under Fall 2018

Bad Times at the El Royale Delivers a Good Time

Bad Times at The El Royale has a Quentin Tarantino feel that harkens back to Pulp Fiction, sprinkling in ...

Sam Clarke Wins 100th Career Match At Eastern Illinois Fall Invitational
Sam Clarke Wins 100th Career Match At Eastern Illinois Fall Invitational
UIS Prairie Stars Roll Past Miners
UIS Prairie Stars Roll Past Miners
Men’s Tennis Ends Fall Season With Dual Win Over Truman

The University of Illinois Springfield men's tennis team swept GLVC rival Truman State on Sunday at Washington Park in Springfield, Ill. by a 7-0 scor...

Tiffany Wentworth Earns Second GLVC Player of the Week Award This Month
Tiffany Wentworth Earns Second GLVC Player of the Week Award This Month
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Women’s Golf Wins Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational