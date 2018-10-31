Know A Star: Edward Rose, Men’s Soccer

Edward Rose is currently a junior defender on the men’s soccer team. This season, he started all seventeen regular season games, and has been a key player in a defense that has shut out its opponents eight times this season. While on offense, Rose has also contributed the game-winning goal against Indianapolis. Edward is from Wolverhampton, England and attended Codsall Community High School. While there, Rose captained his district’s winning soccer team, and also competed in track and field events.