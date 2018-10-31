Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Campus News, Fall 2018, Sports, Sports Stories

Know A Star: Edward Rose, Men’s Soccer

By uisprairiestars.comOctober 31, 2018

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Edward Rose is currently a junior defender on the men’s soccer team. This season, he started all seventeen regular season games, and has been a key player in a defense that has shut out its opponents eight times this season. While on offense, Rose has also contributed the game-winning goal against Indianapolis. Edward is from Wolverhampton, England and attended Codsall Community High School. While there, Rose captained his district’s winning soccer team, and also competed in track and field events.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

Leading from the Middle

When one considers the stratification of his or her job’s management, his or her perception of leadership typically only takes into account two leve...

UIS Stands with Immigrants
UIS Stands with Immigrants
Prairie Stars on the Move: Kyler Wulff Chairs Scholarship for Delta Kappa Epsilon

Delta Kappa Epsilon, also known as DKE, is the newest fraternity at the University of Illinois Springfield.  With twelve active members, this org...

“It’s On Us” Week of Action Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony
“It’s On Us” Week of Action Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony
Art Exhibit Displays Back Male Love

The University of Illinois Springfield showed some love Thursday, Oct. 25 with the showcasing of a new art exhibit. “Love You Bro,” by artist Step...

Other stories filed under Fall 2018

Leading from the Middle

When one considers the stratification of his or her job’s management, his or her perception of leadership typically only takes into account two leve...

Prairie Stars on the Move: Kyler Wulff Chairs Scholarship for Delta Kappa Epsilon

Delta Kappa Epsilon, also known as DKE, is the newest fraternity at the University of Illinois Springfield.  With twelve active members, this org...

UIS Stands with Immigrants
UIS Stands with Immigrants
The Journey for The End
The Journey for The End
“It’s On Us” Week of Action Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony
“It’s On Us” Week of Action Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Know A Star: Edward Rose, Men’s Soccer