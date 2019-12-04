Men’s Basketball Hits 10 Second-Half Three- Pointers To Pull Away From Fontbonne

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team knocked down 17 three-pointers to lead the team to a 98-64 victory over Fontbonne on Tuesday night at TRAC.

UIS started slow and trailed 14-8, but a five-point possession sparked the Prairie Stars. Daniel Soetan made a jumper and was fouled. He missed the free throw but UIS corralled the rebound near mid-court after it was tipped out. Aundrae Williams then scored and was fouled. His made free throw got UIS within one, and was part of the 13-0 run that gave UIS the lead for good.

UIS had a 48-38 advantage at halftime, and then pulled away with its three-point shooting in the second half. The Prairie Stars made 10 long distance shots in the second half, and made 62.5 percent of their attempts. UIS also turned up its defensive pressure, allowing just 26 points, forcing eight turnovers and holding Fontbonne to 34.5 percent shooting for the period.

Six UIS players finished the game in double-figure points. Daniel Soetan had a team-high 20, to go along with seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks. Chase Robinson had 17 points, Alonso Meana had 16, and Jesus Castillo had 15. Those three players combined for 12 three-pointers in 23 attempts. Matt Wendling had a double-double with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Aundrae Williams hit double-figures with 11, including four-of-five from the free-throw line.

UIS improves to 5-0 on the year. The Prairie Stars will be in action again on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at defending NCAA Division II National Champion, Northwest Missouri.