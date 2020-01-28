MEN’S BASKETBALL RUNS PAST LINDENWOOD IN OFFENSIVE SHOOTOUT AT TRAC
Advertisement
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team won an offensive shootout on Saturday afternoon at TRAC. The Prairie Stars defeated Lindenwood by a 95-88 margin.
The first half of play saw five ties and six lead changes. Lindenwood had the advantage early at 11-4, but UIS went on a 13-2 run to take the lead. After going back-and-forth the rest of the half, Lindenwood went into halftime with a 42-41 lead thanks to a three-point with 39 seconds remaining.
UIS made several defensive stops early in the second half, which helped it grab a 55-46 lead. The Lions made a run and tied the game at 64 with 8:23 left. A minute later, UIS led 68-67 when it went on a 9-0 run. Daniel Soetan hit a big three-pointer, and after a defensive stop, Jesus Castillo also hit a long-range shot. Chase Robinson had a three-point play with 6:12 remaining to put UIS up by a commanding 10-point lead.
UIS hit the 90-point mark for the eighth time this season. It shot 53.3 percent from the field, and had 50 points inside the paint. The Prairie Stars also made nine three-pointers, and 18-of-22 from the free-throw line. UIS was also able to run on Lindenwood, outscoring the Lions 17-0 in fast break points.
Daniel Soetan led UIS with 22 points, six assists, and two blocks. He made 10-of-13 from the field. Keymonta Johnson had 19 points, followed by Chase Robinson with 15 and Matt Wendling with 13. Johnson had a team-high nine rebounds, and Robinson had seven.
UIS won its tenth game of the season, and it is now 10-8 on the year and 3-7 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars are home on Thursday against nationally-ranked Bellarmine.