MEN’S BASKETBALL RUNS PAST LINDENWOOD IN OFFENSIVE SHOOTOUT AT TRAC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s basketball team won an offensive shootout on Saturday afternoon at TRAC. The Prairie Stars defeated Lindenwood by a 95-88 margin.

The first half of play saw five ties and six lead changes. Lindenwood had the advantage early at 11-4, but UIS went on a 13-2 run to take the lead. After going back-and-forth the rest of the half, Lindenwood went into halftime with a 42-41 lead thanks to a three-point with 39 seconds remaining.

UIS made several defensive stops early in the second half, which helped it grab a 55-46 lead. The Lions made a run and tied the game at 64 with 8:23 left. A minute later, UIS led 68-67 when it went on a 9-0 run. Daniel Soetan hit a big three-pointer, and after a defensive stop, Jesus Castillo also hit a long-range shot. Chase Robinson had a three-point play with 6:12 remaining to put UIS up by a commanding 10-point lead.

UIS hit the 90-point mark for the eighth time this season. It shot 53.3 percent from the field, and had 50 points inside the paint. The Prairie Stars also made nine three-pointers, and 18-of-22 from the free-throw line. UIS was also able to run on Lindenwood, outscoring the Lions 17-0 in fast break points.

Daniel Soetan led UIS with 22 points, six assists, and two blocks. He made 10-of-13 from the field. Keymonta Johnson had 19 points, followed by Chase Robinson with 15 and Matt Wendling with 13. Johnson had a team-high nine rebounds, and Robinson had seven.

UIS won its tenth game of the season, and it is now 10-8 on the year and 3-7 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars are home on Thursday against nationally-ranked Bellarmine.