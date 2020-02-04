UIS TENNIS TEAMS PICKED FOURTH IN THE EAST DIVISION GLVC PRE-SEASON POLLS

The GLVC Preseason Coaches Poll for men’s and women’s tennis were released on Wednesday by the league office. Both of the University of Illinois Springfield tennis teams were picked fourth in the GLVC East Division rankings.



On the men’s side, UIS received 59 points in the poll. Indianapolis was the favorite in the East Division, followed by Lewis and Maryville. Southern Indiana, Lindenwood, McKendree, and Bellarmine round out the East Division.



On the women’s side, UIS received 69 points in the poll. Indianapolis was also picked first in the women’s division, followed by Lewis and Bellarmine. The bottom half of the division included Maryville, Southern Indiana, Lindenwood, and McKendree.



The UIS men’s tennis team earned a 3-0 dual record during the fall season. Matthew Lapsley had a 6-2 record in the fall, and Philip Rydell collected a 5-0 mark. The doubles team of Lapsley and Alex Chan went 4-1, and Chan and Rydell combined to go 3-0. Last season, UIS went 13-5 and advanced to the GLVC Tournament.



The UIS women’s team is currently 1-0 after its fall campaign. Singles leaders in the fall included Maegan Flight at 6-2 and Ashley Long with a 5-2 mark. Flight also went 8-0 in doubles action, including a 5-0 mark with Jasmine Cortez . The UIS women’s squad went 14-5 in 2018-19, and advanced to the GLVC Tournament Semifinals.



Both the UIS tennis programs start their spring seasons on Feb. 14 at Davenport.