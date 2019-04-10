Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Reviews, Spring 2019

Review: Grammarly Helps, but Not Enough

Spencer Voyles, Staff Writer|April 10, 2019

Photo by Grammarly

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Recently, I feel like I have seen an ad for Grammarly every time I watch a YouTube video. For those of you who don’t know, Grammarly is a plug-in program that promises to improve your writing by checking for common errors. When I first heard about it, my mind immediately jumped to the spell check service that comes standard in Microsoft Office and Google Drive programs. I avoided the service mostly because I assumed that the standard program I had was just fine. After a few hours and two essays with Grammarly, I have completely changed my mind.

Users signing up for Grammarly can choose between the program’s free version and the paid premium version. For the purpose of this review, I chose to use the free Google Chrome version which only features the standard grammar/spell checker and a few extra features.

Despite being free, the service does a decent job. As an initial test of the service, I pitched several grammar mistakes at it. For the most part, it caught errors in spelling and some minor grammatical errors. Grammarly also gave me helpful explanations about the grammar errors I made and how to correct them. I found this aspect of the free version to be the most helpful.

Being able to understand a mistake goes a long way in improving your writing. While I enjoyed this aspect of Grammarly, I noticed a few problems that did hurt the overall experience.

The most glaring issue is that the program does not catch syntax errors very well. I typed in ten examples of subject-verb agreement errors and the service only caught two. The other glaring issue came in the form of how the service aggressively pushes premium membership.

Grammarly will claim that you have multiple errors such as “wordy sentences” but will lock the suggestions to fix that behind an ad advertising premium.

In the end, Grammarly does a decent job with grammar and spelling, but it is no replacement for a proofread. I recommend using it as a preliminary check before larger edits. Try copying your essay into a text-to-speech translator and having it read back to you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Reviews

An Atypical Perspective on Atypical
An Atypical Perspective on Atypical
Sawbones Makes Pseudo-Science Fun

Black Presented by Dr. Sydnee McElroy and her husband Justin McElroy, the podcast Sawbones is a hilarious and informative weekly trip through the crin...

Game of Thrones is A Perfect Winter Binge

After nine years, sixty-seven episodes and a lot of death, HBO’s powerhouse show Game of Thrones is finally coming to a bitter end. With such a cult...

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch-Game or Movie, the Worst of Both Worlds
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch-Game or Movie, the Worst of Both Worlds
The Green Book
The Green Book

Other stories filed under Spring 2019

Let’s Talk about Sex, Baby: Planned Parenthood

The Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGA) at the University of Illinois at Springfield held a trivia event about Planned Parenthood on Monday, A...

The Joke’s on Us and It is Hilarious

Political satirist and world-renowned angry person, Lewis Black, came to the Performing Arts Center at UIS on March 31, delivering the high-quality, s...

UIS Baseball Collects 17 Hits In Loss Against William Jewell Meet
UIS Baseball Collects 17 Hits In Loss Against William Jewell Meet
Track and Field Wins Four Events at Big Blue Alumni
Track and Field Wins Four Events at Big Blue Alumni
Women’s Golf Wins Team and Individual Titles At Triton Invitational
Women’s Golf Wins Team and Individual Titles At Triton Invitational
Navigate Left
  • Review: Grammarly Helps, but Not Enough

    Entertainment

    An Atypical Perspective on Atypical

  • Entertainment

    Sawbones Makes Pseudo-Science Fun

  • Campus News

    Game of Thrones is A Perfect Winter Binge

  • Review: Grammarly Helps, but Not Enough

    Campus News

    Black Mirror: Bandersnatch-Game or Movie, the Worst of Both Worlds

  • Review: Grammarly Helps, but Not Enough

    Campus News

    The Green Book

  • Review: Grammarly Helps, but Not Enough

    Fall 2018

    Nutcracker Overreaches

  • Review: Grammarly Helps, but Not Enough

    Campus News

    Hunter Killer Catches Its Prey

  • Review: Grammarly Helps, but Not Enough

    Campus News

    Halloween: A Reboot done Right

  • Review: Grammarly Helps, but Not Enough

    Entertainment

    First Man: First-Class Setting, Second-Class Characters

  • Entertainment

    Bad Times at the El Royale Delivers a Good Time

Navigate Right
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Review: Grammarly Helps, but Not Enough