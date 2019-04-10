Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

Sports, Spring 2019

UIS Baseball Collects 17 Hits In Loss Against William Jewell Meet

By uisprairiestars.com, Staff Writer|April 10, 2019

Clayton Stalter

The University of Illinois Springfield baseball team dropped the final game of its three-game home series against William Jewell on Sunday. The Prairie Stars had a late rally fall short as they fell to the Cardinals by a 12-11 margin.
 
UIS had 3-0 and 4-3 leads early in the game, but William Jewell scored five unanswered in the fifth and sixth innings to take the lead for good. The Cardinals finished with seven runs in the final four innings off of UIS relievers.
 
UIS trailed 12-7 going into the ninth and William Jewell retired the first two batters in the inning. Chris Monroe extended the game with a homer. After back-to-back singles, Austin Alderman hit a three-run shot over the fence to make the score 12-11. With the tying run at the plate, though, the Cardinals got a strikeout to end the game.
 
Offensively, the Prairie Stars had 17 hits on the afternoon with every starter but one getting at least one hit. Monroe and Chris Mathieu each had three hits. Ruben Markham, AldermanBen Schanding, and Brandon Bannon had two apiece. John Sechen reached base in five of his six plate appearances with a hit, two walks, and two hit by pitches. Markham had two extra base hits with a double and homer, and Mathieu had a triple.
 
UIS’s top four hitters all scored twice in Sechen, Markham, Monroe, and Mathieu. Alderman finished with three RBI, and Markham and Monroe each had two.
 
UIS falls to 20-11-1 overall and 11-9 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars host Lewis on Tuesday afternoon in a 2 p.m. single game.

UIS Baseball Collects 17 Hits In Loss Against William Jewell Meet