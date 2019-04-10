UIS Presents: Dead Man’s Cellphone

This April, the UIS Theatre Company will be performing the play Dead Man’s Cell Phone in the UIS Studio Theater. This production is directed by UIS faculty member Eric Thibodeaux- Thompson and features set design from community guest artist Bobbie Bonebrake.

Written by playwright Sarah Ruhl and premiered in 2007, Dead Man’s Cell Phone is a comedy about connectivity, death and the loose ends people leave behind. After witnessing a stranger die in a café that she is eating at, protagonist Jane answers the dead man’s incessantly ringing cellphone. From here she is drawn into the complicated life and family of a mystery man.

The cast list for this production includes UIS Students Katie Simpson as Jane, Sheri Mitchell as Mrs. Gottlieb, Claire Starling as Hermia Gottlieb and Kov Magana as The Stranger. The production also features community member Sam Fogleman as Dwight Gotlieb and UIS faculty member Mike Krcil as the Dead Man.

Performances of this play are scheduled on April 12, 13, 14, 18, 19 and 20. The shows on every date except April 14 have their curtain times set at 7:30 p.m., while that show is set for 2:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased through the UIS Theater homepage or at the box office 90 minutes prior to the show. Students who present a valid school I.D. receive discounted tickets. Tickets are first come, first serve, so arrive early for a better seat.

Ticket prices can be found on the UIS Theater homepage. This production also has a preview night before its premiere. Tickets on this night are “pay what you want” and are a great way to support a growing program. If you cannot attend this production, the Theater homepage does have donation tab.