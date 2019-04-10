Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Sports

Women’s Golf Wins Team and Individual Titles At Triton Invitational

April 10, 2019

Women’s Golf Wins Team and Individual Titles At Triton Invitational

The University of Illinois Springfield women’s golf team won the Triton Invitational on Monday in St. Louis. The Prairie Stars also won the individual championship, with Maria Espinosa winning medalist honors.

UIS shot a 315 during Sunday’s first round and was in third-place, three shots behind the leader. On Monday, the Prairie Stars improved by 14 shots with a 301. That score was seven shots better than the first-round leader, giving UIS a four-shot team victory.

Espinosa grabbed the individual lead on Sunday after shooting a one-over 73, and she held on to that lead with another 73 on Monday. She won the individual championship by two shots. Espinosa led the field with seven birdies over the two rounds, and she placed in the top-five in the field with 19 pars. She shot a three-under par on the par-five holes, and was just one-over on the par-threes.

Espinosa’s closest competition came from teammate Jennifer Queller. Queller had a tournament-best one-round score of 70 on Monday, and her two-day total was a 148, two shots behind Espinosa. Queller had six birdies, and led the team with 20 pars. She also had a team-high four-over score on par-four holes, and was one-under on the par-five holes.

Ocean Pangan tied for 14th at the tournament with a two-day score of 161, and Paula Valdivia was also in the top-20 with a 162. Charlotte Ng rounded out the scoring with a 169, including shooting an 80 on Monday.

UIS women’s golf will be home this weekend when it hosts the UIS Spring Invitational at Panther Creek Country Club.

