UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

The University of Illinois Springfield baseball team completed a three-game sweep over Southern Indiana on Saturday at the UIS Baseball Field. The Prairie Stars scored nine unearned runs off six Southern Indiana errors for an 18-2 victory.



The game was low scoring for three innings, before UIS scored nine times in the fourth to go up 10-0. The Prairie Stars would score eight more times in the next two innings to break the game completely open.



The top five spots in the lineup combined for 13 runs in the game, including each starter in those positions having two runs apiece. Chris Monroe and Joe LaCivita each had three RBI. Monroe, Zach Speaker , Brandon Bannon , and Zach Abfall all had two hits. Dylan Gilbert had a pinch-hit homer, Ryan Fish tripled, and Speaker, Ruben Markham , and LaCivita had doubles.



On the mound, UIS got another strong performance from a starter. Justin Revels allowed two unearned runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out 11 in the game. UIS starters had a 0.43 ERA and held Southern Indiana to a .157 batting average for the three-game series. Colton Thompson pitched a scoreless ninth and did not allow a hit.



UIS has now won eight straight, and it is 28-11-1 on the year and 18-9 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars are home on Tuesday for a non-conference doubleheader versus Missouri-St. Louis.

