Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Sports, Spring 2019

UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

By uisprairiestars.com|April 24, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

Photo by uisprairiestars.com

Photo by uisprairiestars.com

Photo by uisprairiestars.com

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The University of Illinois Springfield baseball team completed a three-game sweep over Southern Indiana on Saturday at the UIS Baseball Field. The Prairie Stars scored nine unearned runs off six Southern Indiana errors for an 18-2 victory.
 
The game was low scoring for three innings, before UIS scored nine times in the fourth to go up 10-0. The Prairie Stars would score eight more times in the next two innings to break the game completely open.
 
The top five spots in the lineup combined for 13 runs in the game, including each starter in those positions having two runs apiece.  Chris Monroe and Joe LaCivita each had three RBI. Monroe, Zach SpeakerBrandon Bannon, and Zach Abfall all had two hits. Dylan Gilbert had a pinch-hit homer, Ryan Fish tripled, and Speaker, Ruben Markham, and LaCivita had doubles.
 
On the mound, UIS got another strong performance from a starter. Justin Revels allowed two unearned runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out 11 in the game. UIS starters had a 0.43 ERA and held Southern Indiana to a .157 batting average for the three-game series. Colton Thompson pitched a scoreless ninth and did not allow a hit.
 
UIS has now won eight straight, and it is 28-11-1 on the year and 18-9 in GLVC play. The Prairie Stars are home on Tuesday for a non-conference doubleheader versus Missouri-St. Louis.
 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Sports

UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships
UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships
UIS Names Matt Brock As New Men’s Basketball Head Coach
UIS Names Matt Brock As New Men’s Basketball Head Coach
UIS Baseball Collects 17 Hits In Loss Against William Jewell Meet
UIS Baseball Collects 17 Hits In Loss Against William Jewell Meet
Track and Field Wins Four Events at Big Blue Alumni
Track and Field Wins Four Events at Big Blue Alumni
Women’s Golf Wins Team and Individual Titles At Triton Invitational
Women’s Golf Wins Team and Individual Titles At Triton Invitational

Other stories filed under Spring 2019

UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships
UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships
Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism
Assange’s Arrest Threatens Journalism
The Etiquette of Ghosting
The Etiquette of Ghosting
How to Apply for Jobs
How to Apply for Jobs
Graduations Do’s and Don’ts
Graduations Do’s and Don’ts
Navigate Left
  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships

  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    UIS Names Matt Brock As New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    UIS Baseball Collects 17 Hits In Loss Against William Jewell Meet

  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    Track and Field Wins Four Events at Big Blue Alumni

  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    Women’s Golf Wins Team and Individual Titles At Triton Invitational

  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    Softball’s Offense Gets Hot In Game Two For Split Against Missouri-St. Louis

  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    Bree Derhake Hits Walk-Off Homer To Help UIS Sweep Maryville

  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    Payton Long Wins Twice As Prairie Stars Sweep McKendree

  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    Softball Drops Both Ends Of Doubleheader At Southern Indiana

  • UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series

    Sports

    Peyton Allen Hits 30-Point Mark Against Southern Indiana

Navigate Right
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
UIS Baseball Wins Eighth Straight And Sweeps Southern Indiana Series