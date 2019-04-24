UIS Men’s Golf Places Sixth At GLVC Championships

The University of Illinois Springfield men’s golf team concluded play at the 2019 GLVC Men’s Championships on Monday at Panther Creek in Springfield, Ill. The Prairie Stars finished tied for sixth in the final standings, but fell eight shots shy of advancing to the Tuesday Match Play tournament.



UIS shot a 298 on Monday, finishing off with a consistent team totals of 296, 298, and 298. Its final team score tied Southern Indiana and McKendree. The Prairie Stars were close behind Maryville and Drury for that final spot in the four-team semifinals.



Daniel Miller led UIS on Monday with a two-under 70. That was the lowest score shot by UIS at the tournament. He had five birdies on the day, and shot one-under on both the front and back nine. He finished the tournament with a team-best 222, and tied for 17th.



Jaime Kreisler and Louis Bagur finished the tournament two shots behind Miller. Kreisler shot a 76 on Monday, and Bagur shot a 78. Steffen Heckele also shot a 78 on Monday, and finished with a 227. All three of those players place in the top-30. Daniel Nyman rounded out the team with a two-day total of 229. He shot his best round of the tournament on Monday with a 74, which was second-best on the day.



UIS concludes its 2018-19 season with the GLVC Tournament. The Prairie Stars had four top-three finishes this season, out of 10 tournaments.