Stranger Things 5: Behind the Scenes Video, Cast, Release Date

The anticipation for the arrival of Stranger Things 5 ​​on Netflix is ​​growing, even more so after the streaming platform published a behind-the-scenes video of the final season of the series. But where are we with the filming of Stranger Things 5? When will the grand finale of the Netflix series created by the Duffer brothers and which has become an unprecedented success be released? Stranger Things fans are anxiously waiting and can’t wait to find out how their favorite series will end, and above all when.

Duffer Brothers Series Coming to Netflix Beyond Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things 5: Behind the Scenes Video

Stranger Things 5: The First Lines of the Script

From what we read in the incipit of the script of Stranger Things 5, the fifth season of the series will begin with a rather dark atmosphere. The sound of a cold wind, rustling of trees and the voice of a child singing a very familiar song. This is how Stranger Things 5 ​​will begin.

Stranger Things 5: The New Central Character of the Story

What can we expect from Stranger Things 5? Surely an epic clash between Eleven and One but not only that. Among the novelties of the fifth chapter of the sci-fi series, in fact, there is also the fact that more space will be given to the character of Will, played by Noah Schnapp, who disappeared into the Upside Down mysteriously giving rise to the story of Stranger Things. In the fifth and final chapter of the series, Will – who had made people talk about himself for his coming out – will have a new central character in the story.

“Will is going to be the center of the narrative in season five of Stranger Things,” Duffer said. “He’s used to being the introverted, smaller one, the one that needs protecting, but now Will is going to be coming into his own as a man.”

Will, therefore, will be one of the most important characters in the story of Stranger Things 5, his role will be increasingly central to the narrative and will serve as an example for personal growth and education that goes beyond his sexuality.

“This emotional arc of hers is going to be what ties the whole series together,” Duffer finally said, promising fans a worthy finale for Stranger Things.

Stranger Things 5, the arrival of Linda Hamilton and the title of the first episode

In addition to the greater centrality of Will’s character in Stranger Things 5, there is also the new entry in the cast of Linda Hamilton (Terminator) who arrives in Hawkins for a role that we do not yet have any information about. But even if so far we do not have many spoilers for Stranger Things 5, we know what the title of the first episode of the fifth chapter of the series is. On November 6, 2022, in occasion of Stranger Things Day, the Duffer brothers revealed the title of the first episode of Stranger Things 5: “The Crawl”. To find out who is crawling and where they are crawling, we will have to wait and see. But the Duffers intend to untie some still open knots about the Upside Down in the final season. All of this is part of the 25-page mythological document that they wrote for Netflix already in the first season and which reveals the history and mysteries of the Upside Down.

“The last few questions that are answered in that document, we’ve put them off for some big reveals in season five,” Ross Duffer said at Geeked Week in June. “And that’s really going to inform the theme of season five.”

Stranger Things 5: when it comes out on Netflix

Stranger Things 5, given all the delays in its production, could arrive on Netflix towards the end of 2024.