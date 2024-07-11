Stromboli, explosive eruption of the volcano: cloud of ash and smoke over the island, photos and videos

Credit: Gianluca Giuffre



Today Thursday 11 July 2024 the volcano Stromboli in the Aeolian Islands it has shown a new paroxysmal activity a few days after the Civil Protection established the red alert – the highest possible – for the Sicilian volcano: at 2.07pm a fire broke out loud roar (distinctly felt by the population even outside the island) and a huge earthquake arose eruptive column with a pyroclastic flow from the summit craters of the volcano. Fortunately, much of the material then fell back towards the sea along the Stream of Firewhere it continued for tens of meters before stopping: the whole thing lasted for about 3 minutes, until 2.10 pm. People were moved away from the sea as a precaution and there were no damages to buildings or injuries, but the alert remains high especially given the recent easing of restrictive measures – established yesterday, July 10 – for visitors to the volcanic island.

Coinciding with the paroxysm, the surveillance network of the INGV Etna Observatory also recorded a seismic tremor which has reached very high levelsassociated with a series of explosions of the volcano lasting a total of 8 minutes. The situation has since returned to normal and there is currently no risk of tsunami.

The recent activity of Stromboli is neither new nor abnormal: it is paroxysmsthat is, periodic intensifications of volcanic activity, which for Stromboli is practically constant and at low intensity (it is no coincidence that this activity is called precisely Strombolian). During paroxysms, which typically occur a few years apart from each other, there are more intense eruptions, explosions with the expulsion of ash, lapilli and rock blocks, and the formation of landslides which in turn can trigger the risk of tsunamis.

It must be said, however, that what is happening at Stromboli is completely unrelated not only to the recent activity of Etna but also to the earthquakes that occurred this morning in Phlegraean Fieldswhich are always volcanic in nature but are due to the phenomenon of bradyseism. Stromboli and Campi Flegrei are in fact two volcanoes completely disconnected in terms of origin, dynamics and magma chambers.