A Springfield Summer

The semester is nearing its end. Students are preparing to go home or travel, but some will spend their summer months right here in Springfield. To quell the summertime boredom, a few events will be available, paired with common summer attractions.

Starting in May, Springfield will jump into its 9th annual PrideFest on May 18. This year the theme will focus on “Generations of Pride” in order to celebrate those who have fostered change in the LGBTQ community. If you are interested in participating, they are looking for volunteers for the event.

Springfield’s Old Capital Art Fair will be held May 18 and 19 for those who are interested in creative works such as sculptures, pottery, metalwork, glassware, photography, metalwork, watercolors, and other exciting pieces. For over 50 years this event has allowed and encouraged artists from around the country to share, sell and display their work for the Springfield community.

Springfield will continue its Moonlight Market from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of May through September. The event features local artists, crafters, and vendors from around Illinois. You can find it held on Jackson Street, between 6th and 7th street, in front of Obed & Isaac’s and Wm Vans.

On June 8 Springfield will host the Water Lantern Festival. There will be food trucks and the chance to design your own lantern before setting it out on the water. This community event is a great time to spend with friends, family or your significant other. However, tickets sell fast and the price goes up as the date draws near. There will be a link to purchase tickets and learn more about the event at the end of this article.

This year, the Old Capitol Blues & BBQ will be held on August 23 and 24. As stated in the name, there will be great music and food available for everyone. It’s a great event to check out and invite a few friends along.

Do not let summer boredom swallow you whole. There are a variety of upcoming events in Springfield. You can check out a full schedule of events as well as details for the previously mentioned events in the link below:

http://www.visitspringfieldillinois.com/ThingsToDo/ Events.aspx