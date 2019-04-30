Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..

The Journal

Menu
Filed under Campus News, Spring 2019, Student Affairs

Campus Climate Survey

Emily Albrecht, Copy Editor|April 30, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Campus Climate Survey

Photo by UIS Student Affairs

Photo by UIS Student Affairs

Photo by UIS Student Affairs

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It is ubiquitously known on campus that the administrators of the University of Illinois Springfield list diversity as one of their top priorities. On Monday, April 22, Chancellor Koch emailed students and employees inviting them to participate in a confidential survey about the “climate” on campus, referring to tolerance and inclusivity for all.

Conducted by the Survey Research Office, the survey is roughly 20 minutes long and inquires about the various levels of satisfaction (or lack thereof) that survey-takers have regarding their experiences at UIS.

If students feel as if there are any tensions here on the basis of gender, sexual orientation, race or ethnicity, socioeconomic status, nationality, disability status, political beliefs, religion, or any other grounds, Chancellor Koch advises that they make their voices heard by participating:

“The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) is conducting an online survey examining the campus climate towards various diversity issues…If you decide to participate in this study you will be asked a series of questions about your attitudes, behaviors, and experiences at UIS…Your participation in this research is voluntary. There are no negative consequences and your standing at UIS will not be affected if you choose not to participate. You may withdraw from participation at any time during the survey and if at any point you decide not to answer a question, you may move on to the next question.”

Participants must be at least 18 years of age and “not currently residing in the European Economic Area governed by the General Data Protection Regulations.

According to Chancellor Koch, students and employees who participate in this survey will not be able to be identified, and the information will be used for research purposes. For questions regarding respondent rights in this survey, contact Dr. Keenan Dungey at (217)-206-8112. For research inquiries, contact Dr. Kay McChesney, Associate Professor of Social Work, at (217)-206-8363 or [email protected] uis.edu.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Other stories filed under Campus News

How to Beat Summer Sadness Part Two

Besides the advice given in the last issue of The Journal, there are still plenty of other ways for students to keep themselves mentally healthy over ...

Conspiracy in the Chicken Coop: UIS and Chick-fil-A
Conspiracy in the Chicken Coop: UIS and Chick-fil-A
Public Affairs Center or Performing Arts Center?

Anyone from the College of Public Affairs and Administration (CPAA) on campus is familiar with PAC, either as the Public Affairs Center or the Perform...

Let’s Talk about Sex, Baby: Planned Parenthood

The Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGA) at the University of Illinois at Springfield held a trivia event about Planned Parenthood on Monday, A...

Hidden Mystique: Secret Spots on Campus
Hidden Mystique: Secret Spots on Campus

Other stories filed under Spring 2019

The Dos and Dont’s: Finals Week
The Dos and Dont’s: Finals Week
Review: Love, Death and Robots
Review: Love, Death and Robots
Prairie Stars on The Move: Victor Estrada
Prairie Stars on The Move: Victor Estrada
A Micro-Transaction Disaster
A Micro-Transaction Disaster
We Draw the Line at Weed
We Draw the Line at Weed
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
Award winning, student run, weekly campus newspaper of the University of Illinois, Springfield..
Campus Climate Survey