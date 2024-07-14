Sunday with the Supremes, the new film on Disney+: the trailer and when it comes out

Summer Brings Disney+ Sunday with the Supremesthe Searchlight Pictures film based on the best-selling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore and directed by Tina Mabry. Here is the trailer, the previews of the plot, the cast and the release date of the film.

Sunday with the Superemes, the trailer

Sunday with the Supremes, the plot

Sunday with the Supremesthe synopsis reads, “follows lifelong best friends Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice, known as “The Supremes,” who share the unbreakable bond of sisterhood that comes from facing decades of life’s battles. Through joy and sorrow, marriage and children, happiness and sadness, love and loss, certain forms of pain and illness threaten to bring back the past as the three women find their bond tested in the face of their most difficult moments.”

Sunday with the Supremes, the Key Art

Sunday with the Supremes, the cast

The film stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan, and Uzo Aduba. The cast also includes Mekhi Phifer, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis Hall, and Russell Hornsby. Newcomers include Kyanna Simone, Tati Gabrielle, Abigail Achiri, Dijon Means, Xavier Mills, Ryan Paynter, and Cleveland Berto.

Sunday with the Supremes, the release date

The film debuts on Disney+ on August 23, 2024.