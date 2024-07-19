Support for Kiev, fight against high rents and more border controls: von der Leyen’s program

Competitiveness, investments, defense: these are the undisputed protagonists of the program that the outgoing president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, presented this morning (July 18) to MEPs in view of the vote on her reconfirmation, scheduled for lunchtime. But there are also some new features, almost all combined with the creation of new specific portfolios: a commissioner for the housing crisis, one for the Mediterranean, one for Simplification. And then a “pragmatic” version of the Green Deal, a strengthened security policy and the confirmation of support for the attacked Ukraine.

Competitiveness and investments

The 30-page document, which illustrates the political guidelines of the von der Leyen Commission 2.0, is divided into seven chapters. It starts with a “new plan for sustainable prosperity and competitiveness”, which will have to be articulated along specific lines: the completion of the single market to make the work of companies easier, the decarbonization of the industrial sector (which will also help reduce energy prices), the increase in technological innovation to increase productivity and to make the economy even more circular and resilient.

Above all, investments will have to be “turbocharged” (yes): for von der Leyen, the next one will be “an Investment Commission”. One of the central points will be the creation of a Savings and Investment Union, to complete the Capital Markets Union that has been talked about for months and that will have to mobilize private capital in Europe instead of letting it “escape” abroad. Investments, in fact, basically mean private ones (in the order of 470 billion euros per year): let’s forget, at least for now, the allocation of public resources (much less common debt) for the realization of European projects. A special role in this phase will be foreseen for the European Investment Bank (EIB), while in the next multiannual budget (2028-2034) a Competitiveness Fund will be established.

Housing crisis

Another priority identified by the president is the housing crisis that is gripping millions of European citizens in several member states, from Ireland to Greece and from Portugal to Germany. With the explosion of rent costs and the absence of organic housing policies by national governments, the new objective of Brussels will be to develop the first European plan for affordable housing. This will have to, at least in its intentions, intervene directly on the structural causes of the crisis, offering support and assistance to member states and cities in drafting urban plans and in the placement of investments. And, also for this, a special commissioner will be appointed.

Defense and Security

The other key theme of recent months is security, understood in its various dimensions. Starting with the Defence Union, which should not be confused with a common army. It will rather be a question of deepening coordination between the structures and expenditure of the Twenty-seven in the military field, to reduce waste and duplication and strengthen the industrial base and innovation in the single market. To oversee this development, the next College will also include a Commissioner for Defence, who will work in synergy with the High Representative Kaja Kallas. The President also wants to introduce a strategy for internal security, both online and offline, significantly strengthening the mandate of the Europol agency to make it “a real operational police agency” and allowing it to better support the law enforcement agencies of the Member States.

Migrations and Borders

To make Europe “safer and more secure”, von der Leyen intends to strengthen the Union’s external borders, including tripling the staff of the Frontex agency and developing an integrated strategy for border control. The tough approach on migration policy will be maintained, applying “in all its parts” the Pact on Migration and Asylum definitively adopted by the co-legislators last May. Migration flows will also be specifically addressed by the new Commissioner for the Mediterranean, who will be tasked, among other things, with drawing up a strategy on migration and asylum to put the aforementioned Pact into practice (always in coordination with Kallas).

From the Green Deal to the Industrial Plan

The future of the Green Deal, the Green Pact that was the workhorse of von der Leyen’s first mandate, will instead be a Pact for Clean Industry, to make the production sector sustainable and competitive. The focus will be on creating the right conditions for businesses, which translated means simplifying, investing and ensuring access to clean, safe and affordable energy.

The objective of reducing emissions by 90% by 2040 will be included in the new European climate law, which will go hand in hand with a package on accelerating the decarbonisation of industry to support businesses and industries in the green transition. And a specific portfolio will be dedicated to simplification with its own commissioner, who will also deal with interinstitutional relations and ensure compliance with and implementation of the entire purchase community (i.e. the huge body of EU legislation). In short, the idea is to “simplify, consolidate and codify” European legislation to reduce the overlaps and contradictions that weigh it down.

External dimension

The external dimension is another priority for the Union. On the one hand, there is the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, with European support for Kiev that must continue and even be strengthened, in von der Leyen’s intention. Then there is the Middle Eastern crisis, with the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip for which there is still no political solution in sight. To deal with the changed international context, the new Commission will have to take into account the new “era of geostrategic rivalries” in defining the EU’s foreign policy. Thus, the enlargement of the bloc becomes a “geopolitical imperative” to stabilize the continent and defend democracy and the market economy from the threats of authoritarian regimes.