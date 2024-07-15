Sweet Home 3: Plot, Trailer, When It Comes Out on Netflix

The long-awaited season 3 of “Sweet Home” is coming to Netflix, the Korean TV series directed by Lee Eung-bok and based on the webtoon of the same name written by Kim Carnby and illustrated by Hwang Youngchan. The new 8 episodes, co-written by Hong So-ri, Kim Hyung-min and Park So-jeong, return to talk about an apocalyptic world, where however the reign of monsters is ending and a “new humanity” is upon us. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast, the trailer and when the K-drama “Sweet Home 3” is released on the streaming platform.

Sweet Home 3: the plot

After the success of the first two seasons, “Sweet Home 3” is ready to land on Netflix and take us to this world on the border between monsters and humans whose return we have been impatiently awaiting. In the third season, the age of monsters is coming to an end to make room for a new beginning while humanity is grappling with the emergency of neohumans. In this evolving reality, people will have to do everything they can to survive, even making some very difficult choices during the ruthless final fight to stay human and alive: will the protagonists embrace their humanity or will they give in to mutation?

Sweet Home 3: The Cast

The third season of the Korean horror TV series stars Song Gang as Cha Hyun-soo, Lee Jin-uk as Pyeon Sang-wook, Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyung, and Lee Do-hyun as Eun-hyeok. Joining them are Ko Min-si as Eun-yu, Jinyoung as Private Park, Yoo Oh-seong as Sergeant Major Tak, and Oh Jung-se as Dr. Lim. The cast is rounded out by Kim Moo-yeol, Kim Si-a, Park Gyu-young (Yoon Ji-soo), and Go Min-si (Lee Eun-yoo).

Sweet Home 3: Release Date

When is “Sweet Home 3” coming out on Netflix? The release date is set for July 19, 2024.

The trailer