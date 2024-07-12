Temptation Island and the unsolved problem of the narration of bodies on TV





In 2009, Lorella Zanardo published the documentary Il Corpo delle donne. The result of a long work of documentation and research, the documentary lined up a series of images taken from some entertainment programs with the aim of demonstrating how women were portrayed on television at the time. Nothing but bodies, often scantily clad, on which the camera lingered mischievously with particular attention to the breasts, buttocks and private parts of presenters, dancers and showgirls. Il corpo delle donne created quite a stir and forced some programs to review the way women appeared on video. But the objectification of the female body is a theme that is far from being overcome, as demonstrated by the discussions that arose around the latest edition of Temptation Island.

Sexist jokes and girls in bikinis

In the first episode, the two contestants Lino and Tony were invited by the authors to watch a beach volleyball match of singles, young women charged with tempting the boyfriends who turned to the program to test their relationships. Lino and Tony were accused by their girlfriends of being little or not at all faithful and the two made no secret of their attraction to the female universe; so the authors of the program provoked them by placing them on the sidelines while the girls played in bikinis. Between sexist jokes and exchanges of jokes bordering on the grotesque, the two did not make a good impression either at home or with their respective girlfriends, but to get to the result, long shots of buttocks, breasts and bodies rolling in the sand were broadcast for minutes. It was all functional to the story but those images still raised many doubts that can be summed up in the question: was it really necessary?

When does fatphobia end?

Another controversy concerns Siria, who entered Temptation Island with her boyfriend Matteo. The two have been together for a long time and two years ago the girl underwent surgery that made her lose 85 kg. Siria now feels free to dress as she wants and to appear seductive not only in the eyes of her boyfriend, but also in those of other men. She has received some very ferocious criticism accusing her of having “used” Matteo until it was convenient for her and then dumping him as soon as she felt more confident. The anthropologist and popularizer Giulia Paganelli intervened on this story on Instagram: “Fat people do not have easy and educational access to all the sensations, experiences and emotions, indeed they are immediately educated not to desire, not to demand attention – this is because, explains Paganelli – the fat body is not socially a body that can be desired”. According to Paganelli, Siria would have suffered a double violence: the one she suffered when she was fat because her body was not considered socially desirable and now as a person who has chosen to lose weight: “We fat people have a debt – concludes the anthropologist on social media – we must beatify the male who does us the favor of touching us and taking us into his life, regardless of the person he is, the behaviors he has, the things he allows himself or not to do with our body. Where does the pain of this legalized submission end when we lose weight? How do we move in the stimulating world of normality with our new bodies? When does fatphobia end, finally, inside and outside of us?”

During the editions of Temptation Island, many important topics have been touched upon, such as the culture of possession, sexism and gender violence. This year, the theme of bodies seems to be central, also because both the temptresses and the girlfriends are almost all heavily retouched. Is this the new standard of beauty proposed by commercial television? Do we want women to spend their time and energy looking like Bratz? And at what price?

The program works because it tells in a light and sometimes funny way relational dynamics that are often dysfunctional and toxic, but perhaps it would be the case that themes that are anything but light be given a different treatment, perhaps explaining to the audience at home what is happening with greater care and attention without ever losing the lightness. In fact, not everything can be sacrificed on the altar of trash.