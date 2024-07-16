Tensions skyrocket between Orban and the EU, boycott of the Hungarian presidency begins

Tensions are sky-high between the European Union and Viktor Orban’s Hungary, which began its six-month presidency by literally wreaking havoc in the community institutions with its “peace” missions in Ukraine, Russia, China and the United States. “In light of recent developments marking the start of the Hungarian presidency, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has decided that the Commission will be represented at the level of senior civilian officials only during informal meetings of the Council. The visit of the College to the presidency will not take place”, announced Eric Mamer, the chief spokesperson of the community executive, via social media.

This is a symbolic gesture but with a strong political value. While the meetings of the EU Council, the body that brings together the governments of the member countries, are held in Brussels and Luxembourg, the informal ones (meetings in which no decisions are taken) are held in the country that holds the rotating presidency. Since July 1, Hungary has taken the reins of the Union, reins that it will hold until December.

The six-monthly presidency of the EU Council is intended to coordinate the legislative work of the Union but does not give the country that holds the role the power to speak on behalf of Europeans on the international stage. Orban is instead accused of having abused this position to discuss how to reach a “ceasefire” in Ukraine, departing from the European position of total support for Kiev and isolation of Russia.

The Hungarian prime minister’s decision to first meet Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine, then Vladimir Putin in Moscow, then fly to China to see Xi Jinping and finally to the United States to visit Donald Trump, has infuriated his European partners. The first to launch a symbolic boycott of the Hungarian presidency were some countries in Northern and Eastern Europe (Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland), which announced that they would send only officials and not ministers to the informal meetings that will be organized in Budapest in July. Other nations, such as Spain, are considering doing the same.

Now the Commission has also decided to take the step and the External Action Service, the community diplomacy led by High Representative Josep Borrell, could do the same. The latter is said to be willing to prevent ministers from visiting Hungary next month, calling another meeting at the same time in Brussels.