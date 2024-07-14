Thank You Next, the Turkish romantic series confirmed for another two seasons

The success of Turkish series on Netflix continues. After the release of numerous titles from Turkey, including the erotic series La passione turco currently among the most viewed titles in Italy, the streaming platform has decided to reconfirm one of the most popular Turkish titles of 2024, Thank You, Next, for another two seasons. The romantic series, in fact, obtained an early renewal for a third season even before the debut of its second chapter. A choice that Netflix makes only in cases where the success of a series far exceeds expectations. In the five weeks it remained in Netflix’s global top 10, the series obtained 80,200,000 hours of viewing, equal to 13.7 million total views.

Thank You, Next, in fact, after being released for the first time last May 2024, continues to obtain excellent results in the top 10 of the country but also internationally, so much so as to lead to an early renewal of the third season.

Starring Serenay Sarıkaya, Metin Akdülger and Hakan Kurtaş, Thank You, Next is a series that chronicles the events following a painful breakup that sees a young lawyer plunged headlong into the confusing world of modern dating.

Season 2 was renewed in May 2024 and now we have confirmation of season 3 as well.

Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş announced the renewal of Thamk You Next for a third season, also reporting that filming for the third season of Thank You, Next is expected to begin in October.

The success of Turkish series in numbers

Thank You, Next is one of several Turkish shows getting additional seasons from Netflix, including Another Self (season 2 out July 11) and Shahmaran (season 2 out August 8), with Midnight at the Pera Palace and The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri also being renewed for second seasons. This adds to the slate of new Turkish Netflix Originals currently in the works.

Best Turkish Netflix Series

Thank You Next 2 and 3: When They Come Out on Netflix

The second season of the series could debut on Netflix by the end of 2024 or early 2025, while for the third chapter we will have to wait at least another year.