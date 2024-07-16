The African anticyclone arrives in Italy: what it is, how long it lasts and why it brings heat waves

Since yesterday, Monday 15th July, the whole of Italy has been hit by the so-called African subtropical anticyclonesometimes nicknamed Charonwhich is bringing an intense heat wave which will hit the Centre-South especially with temperature peaks of up to 40-41 °C in Puglia and Sicily and sultry heat throughout the Peninsula until the weekend: it could be one of the most intense heat waves of the summer in our country. forecasts they speak of a full summer throughout Italy, with a peak in heat between Thursday 18 July and Friday 19 July, with a drop in temperatures and the possibility of thunderstorms over the weekend, especially in Northern Italy.

It is certainly not the first summer in which we hear about the African anticyclone, but not everyone knows what it means exactly and how it brings summer heat to Italy: here is the technical explanation of what is happening from a meteorological point of view.

What is an anticyclone and why does it bring good weather?

The anticyclones are areas of high atmospheric pressure that rotate and have a closed structure. In contrast, cyclones are structures of low rotating pressure. In the Northern Hemisphere, anticyclones rotate clockwise and cyclones counterclockwise; the opposite occurs in the Southern Hemisphere. Due to the high pressure, anticyclones are characterized by descending motions of air that, once it reaches the ground, is “shot” in all directions thus preventing the formation but also the arrival of storm structures. Furthermore, the air that reaches the ground is compressed and consequently heats up. For this reason anticyclones are associated with good weather.

On the contrary, cyclones have ascending air movements and therefore on the ground there is a convergence of currents, which favors the arrival of clouds and also their formation, because the rising vapor condenses and generates clouds: this is why cyclones are associated with bad weather. Together, cyclones and anticyclones create complex air circulation systems which have a strong impact on the meteorology and climate of the affected territories.

Diagram of an anticyclone, a cyclone and their interaction in terms of air currents. The letter “A” indicates high pressure, and “B” indicates low pressure.



What is the African anticyclone and why does it cause heat waves?

In the Tropics, around 30° latitude, we have conditions in which permanent or semi-permanent anticyclones form. This is the case, for example, of theAzores anticyclonewhich is located on the Atlantic Ocean and has its centre near the Portuguese archipelago of the same name; but above all this is the case of theNorth African anticyclonewhich is instead located above the Sahara. The North African anticyclone is therefore a subtropical anticyclone of continental origin that almost permanently overhangs Northern Africa.

The North African and Azores anticyclones are the two major protagonists of summers in Europe, each with its own peculiar characteristics. The Azores anticyclone forms over the warm Atlantic waters, so it tends to be more humid and less hot than the North African one, which instead stays over the dry and scorching desert soil. There are other differences between the North African anticyclone and the Azores anticyclone: ​​for example, the first is very evident at high altitudes but in the summer the pressures on the ground tend to remain relatively low due to the high heat that makes the air at low altitudes expand, making it more rarefied; the Azores anticyclone tends to bring high pressure to the ground as well.

Both anticyclones can penetrate the European continent expanding and elongating into structures called promontories. When we talk about “Italy hit by the African anticyclone”, therefore, technically we are talking about a northern promontory of the North African anticyclone that invades Europe at high altitudes. The currents transport the warm Saharan air over the warm waters of the Mediterranean, where they load up with humidity that in turn brings to Italy and the rest of Europe a oppressive and sultry heat.

But how do promontories form? One mechanism for the formation of these “tongues” of high pressure requires the presence of a low pressure area in Northern Europe: the low pressure in fact draws air from the high pressure areas, which can then expand. In the case of Europe, in fact, there is the so-called Iceland Depressionor subpolar cyclonea semi-permanent low pressure region in the North Atlantic near the volcanic island. The strengthening of “Charon” in recent days is a consequence of the fact that the Icelandic low pressure currently has its center above Scotland, thus causing the extension of a North African promontory that from Morocco overlooks all of Italy and reaches as far as Eastern Europe, where the greatest effects of this heat wave are expected in the coming days.

Credit: Weather Center



In the next few days, North-West Italy will be more or less on the border between the African anticyclonic currents and the North-European cyclonic ones. The clashes between the two air masses will therefore create the possibility of thunderstorms along the western Alpine arc.

Why Heat Waves Are More Frequent: The Role of Global Warming

Until about 40 years ago, the Azores anticyclone dominated summers in Italy and Europe, “protecting” us from the incursions of the hottest African anticyclone and at the same time from disturbances. With global warming, however, atmospheric circulation patterns have changed: where previously the currents moved horizontally, therefore following the lines of the terrestrial parallels, now their motions also have strong vertical components, therefore along the meridians. This favors the south-north movement of air masses and consequently the formation of the African promontory. So in recent years, European summers have ended up being dominated by this much warmer anticyclone, while the Azores anticyclone remains stationary in the Atlantic off the coast of Portugal or moves towards Northern Europe, where it did not arrive before, and brings record temperatures.

Another consequence of the increased vertical motion of the currents is that collisions between air masses at very different temperatures, for example subtropical and subpolar, become more likely: this is an ideal condition for the development of extreme weather events such as cloudbursts and heavy hail, just like what happened in Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta at the end of June.

The most powerful anticyclone ever? Not really

As we have already said, this week we could see the most intense heat wave in Italy this summer. But be careful: be wary of those who say it will be “the most powerful ever”. Establishing how “powerful” – whatever that word means – a heat wave is is an extremely complicated undertaking, given that these phenomena depend on so many parameters. Often and willingly these apodictic statements serve more than anything else to make headlines. Even without looking very far, in fact, only last year in mid-July the North African promontory pushed warm air toward Europe with more “force” than today and had higher temperatures aloft. This does not mean that it will not be a particularly challenging week in terms of temperatures, on the contrary: it just means that not every heat wave is a record.