Usually on Netflix you go looking for fictional series, fantasy titles, thrillers, animated stories, horror or romance to distract yourself and find an alternative to the brutality of real life. But who says that fictional stories are better than those taken from reality? In addition to these stories, in fact, on the streaming platform there are also other more realistic but no less beautiful ones, real life stories, from the bloodiest to the most controversial, stories that really happened and told by Netflix through the documentary genre. Some of these are so well done that they have nothing to envy from the other fictional titles of the streaming service. What are the best documentaries to watch on Netflix? Let’s find out together.

The girl in the photo

This is a documentary that will literally leave you speechless. A story that is incredible and that as it is revealed adds more and more unexpected twists. The Girl in the Photo is a documentary not to be missed and that everyone would appreciate, not just lovers of the genre, it is a true crime that tells the story of one of the most famous (and crazy) unsolved cases in American history. The mysterious death of a young mother and the subsequent kidnapping of her son bring to light the decades-old secret of her true identity and that of the fugitive killer, wanted by federal authorities, at the center of the story.

Keep Sweet, Pray and Obey

Another must-see documentary is the one that tells the story of Warren Jeffs, the “prophet” of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints responsible for sexual, physical and psychological abuse. This fascinating docu-series investigates the origins and development of one of the most controversial contemporary religions, the so-called fundamentalist polygamous sect that saw Jeffs as the leader of hundreds of followers forced to live by very strict rules and marry each other. The four-part docu-series includes never-before-seen archive footage and disturbing personal accounts of determined women and men who managed to escape. From forced pregnancies and marriages to minors to the complete transformation into a criminal and oppressive sect under the control of Warren Jeffs, the story illustrates the extraordinary examples of courage in the face of tyranny in modern America. Not to be missed.

Conversations with a Killer, The Dahmer Case

Another unmissable documentary, especially if you loved the series Dahmer Ryan Murphy’s Conversations with a Killer: The Case for Dahmer. This documentary features Jeffrey Dahmer himself telling his chilling story of cannibalism and necrophiliacism with never-before-seen footage of his interrogations. This four-part docu-series features never-before-seen audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team, providing a glimpse into his twisted psyche and answering the questions about police accountability in a modern key.

The Alex Schwazer Case

The Alex Schwazer case undoubtedly enters the list of the best documentaries made by Netflix. Engaging, rhythmic, emotional, this title in four episodes drags you into an incredible story made of sports dreams and mistakes, strength and fragility, desperation and great willpower. The Olympic walking champion tells his story openly, showing the brightest but also the darkest sides of his character and shows, with great humility, that after a fall you can get up and be reborn. A very touching docu-series that gives Alex Schwazer the revenge he deserved. Highly recommended.

Prince

Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia tells his story on Netflix. A prince in exile, a top model, a shot in the dark that will change the lives of many people, generation after generation. Prince is a three-episode docu-series that, starting from the events that occurred on the tragic night of August 18, 1978 on the island of Cavallo, retraces the story of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, the last heir to the throne of Italy. Although the judicial affair of the murder of the young Dirk Hamer is central to the life of the prince and consequently to the docuseries, episode after episode a more intimate story emerges about him: his tormented relationship with his parents, his love story with Marina Doria, his years of work in Iran, the scandals and much more. This docu-series is an intense and captivating story not only of the life of the Savoy family and, specifically, of Vittorio Emanuele but also the story of a piece of Italian history and its transition from monarchy to Republic with consequent changes in politics but also in the worldview of Italians.

The young Berlusconi

An interesting docuseries, well done and full of food for thought on the beginnings of Silvio Berlusconi’s career in the world of construction, television and politics. This series of 3 episodes, in fact, analyzes the evolutionary path of the Cavaliere as an entrepreneur and politician, retracing the main stages of his career from the 70s to the 90s. A series that, between archive footage, exclusive interviews and interesting testimonies of collaborators, friends but also “enemies” of Berlusconi becomes a sort of lesson in entrepreneurship and communication. To be discovered.

The Yara Case: Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt

The Yara Gambirasio case returns to Netflix, after the 2021 film, this time in the form of a documentary and it is ready to break your heart for the umpteenth time. The Yara Case: Beyond Any Reasonable Doubt retraces in five episodes the tragic story of Yara Gambirasio, who disappeared at just 13 years old one evening in November 2010 in Brembate di Sopra (BG) while walking the 700 meters that separate her home from the gym where she practices rhythmic gymnastics.

The docuseries reconstructs the investigation into the girl’s disappearance, which culminates with the arrest of Massimo Bossetti. The long investigative and judicial process reveals the truth about some of the Bossetti family’s family ties, shedding light on intricate and often controversial details about the investigation. Through testimonies, reconstructions, exclusive interviews (including one with Bossetti himself and his wife Marita) and unpublished materials, the events related to the case, the accusations of misdirection and suspicions about the investigative methods are explored. Will the vast media coverage and political pressure allow a trial that ends with a verdict beyond any reasonable doubt?

Simone Biles Rising

Among the best documentaries dedicated to athletes, the one on Simone Biles stands out, Simone Biles Rising: towards the Olympics, five episodes where the phenomenon of artistic gymnastics opens up in an intimate story addressing the delicate issue of mental health. A deep, compelling docuseries and above all an example for anyone afflicted by the weight of other people’s expectations and needs to take a step back to take care of themselves, just like Simone did by withdrawing from the 2021 Olympics.

Orgasm Inc

Another very interesting Netflix documentary is Orgasm Inc which tells the story of an American company, OneTaste, led by sex guru Nicole Deadone, who promised to teach orgasmic meditation techniques to achieve orgasms lasting 15 minutes each. A company that in a very short time became a leader in the sector but on which many shadows immediately emerged. This investigative documentary reveals the truth about the organization and its controversial and enigmatic leader through 15 years of unpublished footage and interviews with former members.

The Killer Nurse

Another highly recommended Netflix documentary is The Killer Nurse that tells the story of Charlie Cullen, the nurse who, by contaminating his patients’ IV bags with dioxin and insulin, killed up to 400 patients during his 16-year career in hospitals across the United States. Using audio recordings of Cullen himself and moving interviews with those involved in the events (including whistleblower and fellow nurse Amy Loughren, the investigators who solved the case, and the victims’ families), the film examines how the truth was initially too shocking to accept and how Cullen’s horrific crimes highlight a greater danger that still lurks in the American healthcare system.

Flight MH370

With Flight MH370Netflix has created one of the best documentaries yet. An honest and universally voiced story that retraces one of the greatest mysteries in the history of aviation, the disappearance into thin air of flight MH370 on the night of March 8, 2014. A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, the so-called MH370, literally vanished at 1:20 am with all 239 people on board, of whom nothing was heard for almost ten years. A story that will shock and heartbreak and keep you glued to the screen in an attempt to find answers to a flight disappearance that no one has been able to make sense of in nine years. A Netflix title not to be missed.

The Siege of Waco

The tragic story of the 1993 Waco siege in Texas, which saw the leader of the Branch Davidian religion, David Karesh, lead a mass suicide becomes one of the best Netflix docu-series ever. A title that, in three episodes, re-proposes historical images of one of the worst massacres in American history and tells a story through three different perspectives, that of Karesh’s followers, survivors of the tragedy, that of the negotiators and that of the FBI tactical agents. Three different versions of the facts that push us to reflect strongly on the meaning of truth and how much it can vary depending on the point of view. A documentary not to be missed, but be prepared because it will freeze your blood.

Beckham

An intimate portrait that shows, in four episodes, the behind-the-scenes of a world football star and cultural icon. It is the docuseries Beckham, one of the best released by Netflix this year that shows the lesser-known side of one of the most famous figures on the planet but who few really know, David Beckham. From his humble beginnings in the working class of East London, with his will and determination to win and through the struggle to find a balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is a succession of enormous highs and lows. The series brings this rollercoaster of emotions to life by telling the surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most famous and talked about athletes of all time.

Robbie Williams

Another of Netflix’s best docuseries is the one dedicated to Robbie Williams. A four-episode series that shows the dark sides of the success of one of the most famous pop artists in the world. Approaching fifty, a father of four with a loving wife and a young family, Robbie considers himself almost satisfied. But he had already felt fulfilled and happy. However, Robbie cannot escape the past and in this docuseries he watches thousands of hours of behind-the-scenes footage that he has never seen before making a very profound reflection on life, fame and what it means to be truly happy.

Unique

After many newspaper articles, statements, denials and press releases, Ilary Blasi tells for the first time the end of her love story in a documentary film entitled Unique which becomes a totally new, intimate and sincere portrait, enriched by the testimonies of people who have always been close to her and a product that surprises and allows itself to be seen with interest and involvement.