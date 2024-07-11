The colored bar on toothpaste tubes does not indicate the chemical composition: what does it mean?

Most of the toothpaste tubes It has a top edge with a colored rectangle blue, green, red or other colors which, according to various theories that have been circulating on the web for years now, would indicate the “true chemical composition” of toothpastedifferent from the one actually indicated on the package. But could such a story ever be true? Clearly not, it is a hoax, but to debunk it let’s see exactly what this colored square is for and what it has to do with the production process of the tube.

According to what we read on social media, each color of the bar corresponds to a certain composition of the toothpaste, such as:

green: 100% toothpaste made from “natural” substances;

100% toothpaste made from “natural” substances; blue: natural with “medicine”;

natural with “medicine”; red: natural + “chemicals”;

natural + “chemicals”; black: 100% “chemicals”.

Attention: it is good to remember that everything is made up of chemicalseven natural substances are chemical substances. At most one could distinguish between substances natural and substances synthetic (i.e. produced in a laboratory), but preferring natural ones to synthetic ones has no scientific basis. Below is also an image that has circulated on social media over time:

Regardless of these theories, however, know that that colored rectangle has absolutely nothing to do with the composition of toothpaste. Its purpose is in fact only to be read by the optical sensor of machinery who deal with the packaging, giving information on where cut And seal the tubenothing more. It is therefore a purely technical aspect.

The fact that these symbols – also known as Eye Mark – have different colors and shapes from tube to tube is linked to the different type of optical sensor installed or, possibly, also to the colors present in the rest of the packaging.

By the way, these symbols are not only found on toothpastes but on a wide range of packaged products, as demonstrated by the following video:

In any case, the chemical composition of toothpaste, regardless of the type or production method, can be found either directly on the tubeor on the packaging (often cardboard). The list has a specific nomenclature: in fact, it is called INCI, or International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients.