The Decameron, the Netflix series inspired by Boccaccio’s novellas: the official trailer arrives

The official trailer for The Decameron, the new Netflix series inspired by Boccaccio’s Decameron, has been released. It will consist of eight episodes, each lasting one hour, shot in Italy between Rome and Viterbo and will bring one of the most iconic works of Italian literature to the Netflix catalog. The Decameron is the new Netflix series that will tell, through the genre of romantic comedy, a story at the time of the Black Death. The creator of the series? Jenji Kohan, a well-known name in the serial world who has given the public one of the most beloved titles of recent years, Orange is the new Black. Behind this ambitious Netflix project, in fact, there is Kohan together with Kathleen Jordan. The direction of the series, instead, is entrusted to Mike Uppendahl (Ratched, American Crime Story). But let’s find out something more about one of Netflix’s flagship titles of this July 2024.

What will The Decameron be about?

The Decameron is a historical soap-style dramedy that attempts to explore class division, power struggle, and survival in a time of pandemic, with characters who are both ridiculous and unfortunate. Set in Florence in 1348, plague-stricken, a group of nobles and their servants accept an invitation to retreat to the luxury of a majestic villa in the Tuscan countryside and wait out the plague. But as social conventions crumble, what began as a wild game of sex and alcohol turns into a full-blown fight for survival.

The series examines timely issues of class systems, power struggles, and survival in a pandemic with a light-hearted touch, thanks to a cast of charming and entertaining characters.

The Decameron: the teaser trailer

The Decameron: the official trailer

When is The Decameron coming out on Netflix?

The Decameron debuts on Netflix on July 25, 2024.