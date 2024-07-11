The European right splits into three: the ultra-sovereignist group is born

The chairman of the far-right Czech SPD party, Tomio Okamura, has announced that his party and the German Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) will form a group in the European Parliament called Europe of Sovereign Nations that will fight against the “Islamisation” of the EU, according to iRozhlas, the website of Czech public radio.

The group should include the far-right Polish Konfederacja, the Spanish Sé Acabó La Fiesta, the Bulgarians Revival and Sos Romania. The participation of the French MEP Sarah Knafo, Eric Zemmour’s partner, is still unclear. If the new alliance were to be confirmed, it would be the third right-wing group in the European Parliament after Giorgia Meloni’s ECR and Matteo Salvini’s Patriots. The AfD, once an ally of Salvini in Strasbourg, had been ousted from the sovereignist group ID (now merged with the Patriots) following the statements of its MEP Maximilian Krah, according to whom the Nazi SS were not necessarily all criminals.