The Ghost of Civil War After the Trump Attack





“5 milliseconds away from Civil War,” wrote a Donald Trump supporter on X after the attack on the former president and candidate for the White House. Those milliseconds, according to what the American tycoon and politician reportedly said, saved his life and refer to the time he had to tilt his head so that the bullet did not hit him, merely grazing his ear. A coincidence or a miracle, in the interpretation of conservative supporters, who invoke God in case someone escapes a gunshot, but woe betide anyone who touches their sacred right to arms. The extent of the (temporary) escape from a conflict within the population gives a sense of the incendiary tension that is circulating in the United States.

The attack on Trump, in the town of Butler, marks a turning point in the US election campaign. Not in the way one might expect. “One might imagine that a possible assassination of a leading presidential candidate would be a moment of fear and terror for a nation that has been sleepwalking into a culture of political contempt, delegitimization and tribalism,” he wrote in an editorial on Politic Michael Schaffer: The first reactions prove otherwise. In an electoral climate polluted by fake news and conspiracy theories, the tone of politics and society has not lowered at all.

0.05 Seconds from Civil War.

I made this graphic to show you how close we really were yesterday. Trump 2024 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tEwcepyadi — Activist J (@Jaymacbae) July 14, 2024

Biden’s sentence under accusation

Democratic leaders, including Biden and Pelosi, immediately condemned the violence, toned down the criticism of Trump that had dominated the election so far, and silenced the highly paid campaign ads on television networks to tone down the level of aggression. Nonetheless, the numerous and inexplicable flaws in Trump’s security service are leading many commentators to doubt the veracity of the attack. The Republican camp, on the other hand, immediately pounced on President Joe Biden, accusing him in particular of a phrase, uttered during a phone call with donors and revealed by the press: “I have a job and that is to beat Donald Trump. I am absolutely certain that I am the best person to do that. So we are done talking about the debate. It is time to put Trump in the crosshairs.” In hindsight, rather than a figure of speech, to the ears of many Republicans it sounds like incitement to hatred towards the most difficult political opponent in the history of the Democrats.

Joe Biden sends orders. https://t.co/pOc0XLxCwg — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 13, 2024

“Joe Biden gave the orders,” wrote Georgia Republican Rep. Mike Collins on X. “Note that after an attempted assassination of President Trump, the same people who wanted him prosecuted for telling his supporters to march peacefully to the Capitol on January 6 are not calling for President Biden to be prosecuted after he said it was time to put President Trump in the crosshairs after their debate,” Collins added. He was referring to the 2021 storming of Capitol Hill, an episode that was anything but peaceful and that sets one of the most dangerous precedents for the Democratic hold in Washington.

The Capitol Hill Nightmare

Trump then refused to recognize Biden’s victory, thousands of people took to the streets in the “Save America March”, but from a certain point the situation degenerated, becoming violent. Between Confederate and Nazi flags, the Capitol was violated and five people died. Some explosive devices were found in various areas of Washington, according to the investigations they had been placed well before the riots, proving that the situation of chaos had been premeditated.

What should we expect this time? What will Trump’s supporters, who see their idol as besieged and persecuted, be willing to do? And how will the Democrats, represented by a leader too old for this epochal challenge, respond? Already after Tychon’s conviction by a New York jury on 34 crimes, a wave of violent comments from his supporters had been reported. Pro-Trump websites had been filled with calls for riots, revolution and violent revenge, in which references to the Civil War appeared.

The Ghost of the Civil War

Now that someone has tried to kill their leader, in a country where the availability and use of weapons are considered normal, fearing the worst is not a prediction from a bird of doom. The attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, said he hated Trump, was a registered Republican and had made a donation through a Democratic platform. Even if his political affiliation is not yet clear, we can already say that this young man does not embody the figure of a drifter, a madman, a mentally ill alien to the socio-cultural canons of his country. He is instead the exemplary son of this star-spangled America. Vulnerable and pissed off, bombarded with messages of hate, who prefers the power of weapons to the power of words. Like him, there are many others, who make the ghost of the Civil War much more concrete than an ectoplasm à la Ghost Busters.