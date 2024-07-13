The Girl from the Sea on Disney+, the trailer and when the film comes out

Debuts on Disney+ The Girl of the Seathe film that tells the extraordinary true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Girl from the Sea, the trailer

The Girl of the Sea, the plot

The Girl of the Sea stars Trudy Ederle, the accomplished swimmer born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. With the unwavering support of her older sister and encouraging coaches, she overcame adversity and the hostility of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swim team and complete an astonishing feat: a 21-mile swim from France to England.

The Girl from the Sea, the cast and the production

The Girl of the Sea stars Daisy Ridley, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston and Glenn Fleshler. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning, written by Jeff Nathanson and is based on the book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout. Producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman and Jeff Nathanson, with John G. Scotti, Daisy Ridley and Joachim Rønning serving as executive producers.

The Girl from the Sea, when it comes out

The film will be available to stream on Disney+ on July 19, 2024.