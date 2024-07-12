The Greatest Pixar Cartoons Ever (Besides Inside Out)

On June 19, 2024, exactly nine years after the release of the first animated film, the film will be released in theaters Inside Out 2sequel to the legendary animated feature film produced by Pixar. Pixar has been part of the great Disney family for almost twenty years, 18 to be precise, after two decades of being led to success by Steve Jobs: he had been kicked out of Apple and in 1986 he had acquired this company which at the time dealt with large images and graphic products within Lucasfilm (which is also now incorporated into Disney).

Today, Pixar is a production company known and appreciated all over the world, and the credit for this is certainly due to the animated films it has produced over the years, first in collaboration and then directly within Disney, of which it represents the most independent and in a certain sense rebellious soul, less fairy-tale-like and perfect than the parent company: so much so that, in fact, Pixar’s cartoons are successful precisely because of their ability to speak a more modern language, perhaps the result of the computer graphics approach that has distinguished Pixar since its birth. So let’s retrace its history through its most beautiful animated films, with a warning: we consider the films and their sequels as unique films, so for example Toy Story And Cars They only appear once but we mean the franchises in their entirety.

Inside Out 2 Review

Toy Story (1995)

It is the first Pixar feature film, as well as the first chapter of a cinematic saga that continues to this day, even though the recent Lightyear was a flop. But how can we forget Buzz, Woody and all the other toys that, like in the dreams (or nightmares) of every child, came to life and gave life to a funny, touching and educational story? Impossible…

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

The second film, or rather the second franchise that had a resounding success, arrived in 2001, after Toy Story 2 And A Bug’s Life. Monsters & Co. It’s about a pair of professional “scare” monsters, Sulley and Mike, who at a certain point discover that there is much more useful energy in the laughter of a child, or rather the little girl Boo, than in their screams of terror.

Finding Nemo (2003)

In some ways the most Disney-esque of Pixar’s animated films, with the “classic” initial trauma of the mother dying and the son finding himself alone and lost. But also the most visually beautiful of the first era of Pixar.

The Incredibles (2004)

A family cartoon starring a family, albeit one with superpowers. The Incredibles It started from a winning premise, and success came almost automatically.

Cars (2006)

Cars inaugurated the era of Pixar acquired by Disney, but this film exudes “pixarity” in its story so choral and so authentically fantastic. The merchandising that still has this film of “roaring engines”, however, is proof of the Disney influence.

Ratatouille (2007)

The romantic story of the Parisian mouse chef who helps his aspiring human chef friend conquered the world, including Italy. In our opinion because it convinced both those who love the atmosphere of Paris and those who have some doubts about French cuisine…

Wall-E (2008)

Can you feel tenderness and a hint of melancholy sadness for a robot? Yes, if that robot is the very sweet Wall-E, struggling with the discovery of himself and love in a future where we humans are mere spectators, precisely.

Up (2009)

Thinking back today, Up is the last film of the golden age of Pixar, before there began to be more sequels and spinoffs than new ideas and new worlds. Like those discovered by the bizarre couple protagonists of this film, an awkward boy scout and that old man whose initial story moved the whole world to tears.

Inside Out (2015)

And here we are at Inside Out, which arrived after years in which – Rebel aside – we had seen Toy Story 3, Cars 2 And Monsters University. Inside Out it was a breath of fresh air and a return to the originality of the past: only Pixar could conceive of a film in which our emotions speak…

Coco (2017)

We confess: Coco is our favorite Pixar film. An animated film to watch over and over again even without needing the excuse of someone under 18 in the house: in fact, this way you can be moved more freely by this story of music, family and Mexican afterlife in Dia de los muertos style.

Onward (2020)

Onward It’s a modern fantasy, a coming-of-age story, a tale of brotherhood. Here too there is a dead parent, this time the father, who the children would like to see again for one last time thanks to magic. It would seem like a simple thing, given that we are in a fantasy world with elves, dragons and centaurs, but here too the magic has been lost and the centaurs drive by car while the dragons run fast food restaurants.

Our review of Onward

Soul (2020)

Like the previous Onward and the following Luca, Soul came out directly on streaming in an era (which now seems far away) in which cinemas were closed like everything else. And the sense of death of the pandemic was exorcised in a certain way in this contemporary and eternal film, real and fantastic, between Earth and sky, with a magnificent soundtrack.

Our review of Soul

Luke (2021)

It is impossible not to include in this list “our” national Pixar film, that Luca directed by Enrico Casarosa (if you haven’t done so, also watch the feature film Luna, also on Disney +) set in Liguria between Vespa rides and trenette al pesto. Protagonists Luca and Alberto, two sea monsters who conquer the Earth, with their sympathy.

Our review of Luca

