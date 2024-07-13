The Hole 2: Trailer and Netflix Release Date Revealed

Netflix has just revealed the trailer and release date for the sequel to The Hole, the Spanish film directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia that became a worldwide phenomenon in 2020. Last April, confirmation arrived of the arrival of a second chapter of one of the most irreverent and interesting films of recent years.

“A mysterious figure has managed to establish a new law, but is it really possible to enforce justice in Hell?”, these are the words with which Netflix revealed the arrival of The Hole 2 with Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian. And now we also know when it will be released.

The Hole: What the 2020 Netflix Movie Was About

In a dystopian future, prisoners housed in vertical cells watch food fall from above: the residents of the upper levels feed themselves while those below become starved and radicalized. The Hole is a disturbing social allegory about the darkest and most desperate aspects of humanity.

The Hole 2: The Plot

As a mysterious leader asserts his dominance in the Hole, a new “tenant” is drawn into the fight against this controversial method of combating the brutal food system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far will you go to save your life?

The Hole 2: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The Hole 2 is coming out on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

The Hole 2: The Official Teaser Trailer