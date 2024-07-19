“The M5s is progressive, in Italy a Popular Front like in France against the right”

The 5 Star Movement’s membership in The Left was not a marriage of convenience, as it was ten years ago with Nigel Farage’s Efdd. This time, joining the radical left group was a “clearer, more coherent, more programmatic, more mature” choice, which came “following an evolution that occurred especially starting from the Conte Two government onwards and from the new course” desired by leader Giuseppe Conte. Pasquale Tridico, who is the head of the M5S delegation in Europe, weighs his words carefully when he has to explain whether the Movement is now convinced of the left. He doesn’t go as far as saying “yes we are” in a dry manner, but tries to introduce the concept in a more delicate way.

The left

“Joining The Left certainly identifies us within a progressive field that in the classical tradition of parties is known as the left, as the center-left. So certainly in this sense, we are in the center-left block, which we like to define as progressive. But not for any particular reason, just because, so to speak, there is an evolution of the times”.

The 5 Stars with the radical left: how they went from Farage and Salvini to Carola Rackete

Speaking to uisjournal.com at the bar of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Tridico clearly states that one of the objectives of the new movement is “to beat the right” and explains that joining the progressive camp was the natural consequence of a “reasoning on our main political and programmatic pillars”, which are first of all the search for “social justice”, then the will to fight for a “social Europe that questions the Europe of finance, markets and currency that we have had until now”. The other pillars are then “environmental justice”, and finally “the search for a diplomatic solution” to the war in Ukraine. “On these three things we are close, we have a very strong affinity with The Left”, he guarantees.

Joining The Left

The group that brings together the most radical communist, anti-capitalist and anti-fascist parties has accepted the membership of the 5 Star Movement, but both have established that there will be a six-month period of “mutual observation” to establish whether this marriage really ‘has to happen’. For now, the Five Star Movement is voting in line with the group, first by supporting its candidate for president of the Chamber Irene Montero (even if they don’t seem to mind Roberta Metsola), and then by convincingly adhering to the rejection of Ursula von der Leyen, whose confidence they will not vote for, unlike what they did in the last legislature, when the votes in favor of the Movement were decisive.

From von der Leyen “we have had no answers on the issue of peace. On the contrary, we have heard talk of the appointment of a commissioner for Defense, which is a move that goes in the opposite direction. Then we think that the economic transition should be towards the separation of Green investments from the deficit of the States, instead they want to separate military spending. And we have not heard from her any more about what had convinced us most in the last legislature, that is, about social Europe, about a Europe that can somehow support wages and fight poverty through the minimum wage directive. All things that have not disappeared from the political horizon”.

The Popular and Progressive Front

And all these things must return to the center of Tridico’s political horizon, even in Italy. And to do so, a more structured alliance is needed with forces like the Democratic Party and the Alliance of the Greens and the Left, taking the example of France. “We need to have a clear objective, which is the defeat of the right, a right that is increasingly radicalizing and multiplying. And faced with this scenario, it is necessary to create a coalition. Which for us must be Progressive and Popular, just as happened in France, where there was the rediscovery of the progressive bloc”.