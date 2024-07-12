The Man Who Remembered (Almost) Everything: The Curious Case of Solomon Shereshevsky

Back in 1886, in the small town of Torzhok in central Russia, a man with an extraordinary memory was born: Solomon Shershevsky. Also known as “Š“, he could remember details of almost every episode that had happened to him in his life and recall it vividly, but not only that: in record time he also memorized sequences of more or less difficult words or numbers, and could remember texts from books even in other languages ​​without ever having studied them. But, you are wondering… how is such a prodigious memory possible? Well, Solomon was not an ordinary man, and the Soviet doctor who treated him for thirty years understood this when he realized that his gifts were not only due to an extraordinary memory, but above all to his infinite capacity for imagination. Today we know that he suffered from hyperthymesiaa condition in which the individual has an autobiographical memory that is superior to normal, and which allows him to remember almost all the events experienced in life.

Solomon Shershevsky was a journalist by profession and a great enthusiast of musicAs a child he was an excellent budding violinist, but an ear disease that caused him to have a hearing impairment prevented him from making it a profession.

One morning at work like many others, the newspaper editor decided to ask him why he never took notes. Solomon replied that it was all in his head and that he didn’t need to. He then proceeded to recite word for word everything that had been said in the meeting. The boss was so shocked that he decided to send Solomon to Dr. Luria, a young but brilliant psychology researcher at the local university. He simply told him to give Solomon a memory test, because he thought it was really noteworthy.

When he realized who he had in front of him, Dr. Luria did not limit himself to the classic memory assessment test: he gave him increasingly longer and more complex mathematical formulas to memorize, series of 50 or more words to memorize in 30 seconds (which for Solomon was the equivalent of drinking a glass of water), poems in Russian and other languages ​​to remember and recite aloud, words in languages ​​invented by him and even the reading and reciting of the beginning of the Divine Comedywhich Š repeated without any kind of complication or linguistic hitch. That was not all: Solomon even remembered how he was dressed the day he had taken some tests, and even what he had been asked on that occasion with a formidable precision. Luria could not help but note in his diary that everything Solomon reported had in fact been asked of him on that precise date. He did not even know where to place Š’s memory, and so he simply noted in his monograph that this memory was nothing but “limitless and without boundaries”. In 1968 Luria also wrote a book about it, “A Prodigious Memory: A Journey Through the Mysteries of the Human Brain”, which was so successful that it even required translations into Chinese and Japanese.

Luria’s studies of Shereshevsky helped create the myth of the man who could not forget. Illustration by Leigh Guldig



Solomon did not remember everything photographically, however: for example, he had difficulty memorizing faces, or information that deviated from their literal meaning. For years Luria tried to understand the learning mechanisms of Š’s mind, and concluded that if he was able to remember things in that way, it was mainly thanks to the mental images that Shershevsky projected into his head at that moment.

Solomon suffered from synesthesia, a perceptual phenomenon that few experience in which the stimulus of one sense provokes a reaction from another sense (for example, you see a color and your mind recalls a particular smell). For this extraordinary man, every memory was a synesthesia, and it evoked in him tastes, sounds, colors … the stronger these perceptions were, the more detailed he remembered. When he heard the word “restaurant,” for example, he imagined an entrance, customers, and a Romanian orchestra tuning up to play for them. And this was also true for words in other languages: for example, “cockroach” in Yiddish made him think of a dented metal chamber pot, a crust of black bread, and the light projected by a lamp on the wall of a dark room.

Before he died, however, Solomon was writing an autobiography in which he wrote that these associations made him confused, accumulated and generated other mental images that did not allow him to stop, concentrate and calm down.

If there was one thing that truly astonished the young Luria, it was discovering that Š could raise the temperature of his right hand by two degrees and lower that of his left by a degree and a half just by imagining that he was resting the first hand on a stove and the second on a block of ice. But that wasn’t all: Solomon increased and decreased his heartbeats just by imagining that he was running wildly or sleeping soundly.

And to keep all that information in mind he used a method that was still little known at the time, the “technique of loci“. With this technique, information is organized into a familiar pattern visualized in one’s mind. Š remembered facts, numbers, writings and people thanks to “mental walks” in which everything was perfectly reordered, in which each detail was a character in itself and with a precise story. For example, to memorize the incipit of the Divine Comedy, he said he attributed a single meaning to each word:

In the: I saw the ballerina Nel’skaya.

Half: I am a violinist; what I do is imagine a man playing the violin together (in Russian “vmeste”) with Nel’skaya.

Of the: Next to them is a pack of Deli brand cigarettes.

I walk: I imagine a fireplace (in Russian “kamin”) nearby.

From: Then I see a hand pointing to a door (in Russian “dver”).

Our: I see a nose (in Russian “nos”); a man stumbles and, falling, his nose gets stuck in the door (“tra”).

Life: I lift my leg on the threshold because there is a child lying there, that is, a sign of life.

The vivid imagination was therefore a truly indispensable element to remember all this precisely, and it allowed him not to forget. Dr. Luria said that the technique of loci was not used immediately by Solomon, and that he used it to strengthen his mnemonic abilities.

Psychology has come a long way in a hundred years, and now we know why Solomon was so brilliant at memory: he had hyperthymesia, also known as “super memory syndrome“. In this condition one remembers with great precision almost all of what has happened in one’s life (but also outside of it) and in detail.

He also had his limitations, however: in addition to losing his mind from time to time due to synesthesia, he had trouble keeping metaphors in mindbecause they were words that had a different meaning than the literal one. Solomon in fact tended to confuse reality and imagination, another factor that caused him great discomfort and made him feel like a child, rather than a grown man. Furthermore, his thoughts often tended to get tangled up and become bigger and bigger: then he took little notes and wrote on them, but he still couldn’t find peace. It was impossible to be silent in that head.

In the long run, this condition, which made him so famous, wore him down. Shershevsky turned to alcoholism and died on May 1, 1958. His story inspired the director Paolo Rosa for the film The mnemonist. Curiously, in 1942 the famous Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges public Funes, the memory onea fictional story that told of a case very similar to Solomon’s. However, the two had never met in person, but perhaps, who knows… they had seen each other halfway in their memory.