The most famous megalithic sites in Italy and in the world, what they are and where they are located

The most famous example of the so-called megalithic architecture in the world is Stonehengein England, but the megalithic sites are spread throughout the world. But how are megaliths defined? Well, the megalithism is that architectural phenomenon, particularly relevant in the Prehistory and at the beginning of the history of the most ancient civilizationswhich produced monuments And structures with various functions thanks to large blocks of stonearranged in various ways and called, depending on the case, menhir, dolmen, cromlech and in other ways. The name “megalith” comes precisely from the association with the stone and from the ancient Greek: mega “big” and lithos “stone”. Which are the most famous in the various continents and in Italy? And where exactly are they located?

Megalithic sites in the world

Below you will find some of the most famous and important megalithic sites in the world, divided by continent. Finally, there is a specific paragraph for Italy.

In Europe

In Europe the phenomenon of megalithism is well known and widespreadThe two areas of the continent with the highest concentration are the Atlantic bandfrom Spain to the Scandinavian peninsula, passing through the British Isles, and the Mediterraneanwith sites in Sardinia, southern Italy, Corsica, Malta and other islands.

Some of Europe’s best-known megalithic structures are found in Great Britain, Ireland And France. In the United Kingdom, besides Stonehenge, there are other very interesting sites. In Scotland they are quite well known Callanish Stonesin the archipelago of Hebrides Islands. It is a stone circle (a cromlech) erected between 2900 and 2600 BC from the ancient inhabitants of the Hebrides with functions religious And funeral. In the other Scottish archipelago, the islands OrkneysL’UNESCO has recognized as a World Heritage Site the set of numerous Neolithic monuments dating back 5,000 years that distinguish the islands.

The Callanish Circle, in the Hebrides. Credit: Nachosan



In Ireland they are quite well known dolmen hey mounds built in the Neolithic era. Both types of structures were used as burial places for communities or for individual prominent members of the ancient agricultural societies of the island. One of the best known is the dolmen of Poulnabroneused as a collective tomb since 3,800 BC The mound of is also very famous and visited. Newgrangea large tomb marked by corridors and engravings, dating back to the 3,200 BC

The enormous burial mound of Newgrange. Credit: Tjp finn



In Franceone of the regions that has a very high concentration of prehistoric megalithic monuments is the Brittanyin the northwest of the country. The area of Carnac It is known for the alignments of menhirs Neolithic, which in some cases extend over a kilometre in length.

The Kerlescan menhir alignment in Brittany. Credit: Myrabella



The Mediterranean region also shows evidence of megalithic culture. In addition to the well-known nuraghi (not to mention the oldest ones dolmen and of the Tombs of Giants) from the Sardiniabuilt in the Middle Bronze Age (1,700-1,350 BC), on the nearby islands of Corsica (also known for its menhirs), Majorca and Minorca (Balearic Islands) there are comparable Bronze Age structures, respectively the tower hey talaiot.

The Santu Antine nuraghe in Torralba, Sardinia. Credit: Antonio Figoni



On the islands of Malta And GozoUNESCO has recognized the megalithic temples erected between the 3,600 and 2,500 BC Even the small island of Pantelleriahalfway between Tunisia and Sicily, has its megalithic monuments: the Ifcollective tombs dating back to the Middle Bronze Age.

The megalithic temple of Ggantija, Malta, dating back to 3600 BC. Credit: Bs0u10e01



In Asia

In various areas of theAsiain different historical phases, have developed different megalithic cultures. Some of the architectural structures oldest in the world are found in the current Türkiyeprobably erected for religious purposes. One of the most famous sites in the world is Göbekli Tepe, dating back to the 9,500 BCbut the site of Karahan Tepejust about fifty km away, could be even older.

The megalithic complex of Göbekli Tepe, built 11,500 years ago. Credit: Dosseman



Several megalithic traditions also emerged in East Asia, including Japan, Korea And IndonesiaIn Japan, the tombs are quite well known. Kofundatable between the 3rd and 7th century ADattributed to members of the Imperial family of the origins. In Koreaduring 1st millennium BChundreds of were erected dolmen And menhir (probably for the purpose religious or funerary), still recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

The Ganghwa Island Dolmen in South Korea is one of the most famous megalithic sites in East Asia. Credit: Taewangkorea



Between the 1st millennium BC and the 1st millennium ADin several Indonesian islands, the inhabitants built some great megalithic sanctuaries outdoors, built on the terraces of the hills. One of the best known sites is that of Gunung Padang, recently at the centre of debateas it is believed to be the oldest pyramid in the world.

Gunung Padang, on the island of Java in Indonesia. Credit: Mohammad Fadli



In Africa

The phenomenon of megalithism, expressed above all in the form of menhiris widespread in various areas of theAfricaas Madagascar, Egypt, Evil, Sudan, Kenya, Senegal And Gambia. One of the best known and best preserved sites, recognized by theUNESCO as a heritage of humanity, is that of the Stone Circles of Senegambiaon the border between Senegal and Gambia. Dated between the 3rd and 15th century ADwere probably built for the purpose funerary.

Stone Circles of Senegambia. Credit: Atamari



In the Americas

There are numerous megalithic sites present in the American continenteven very different from each other. One of the best known is the ancient city of Tiwanakuin Boliviadeveloped well before the Inca Empireduring 1st millennium AD One of the most famous structures of the archaeological complex, the so-called “Gate of the Sun” was obtained from a single large block of stone.

The Sun Gate of Tiwanaku, Bolivia. Credit: Mhwater



In Colombiato Saint Augustinemore or less at the same time that the city of Tiwanaku flourished, the local populations built the largest complex of megalithic statues in the American continentfor funeral purposes, heritage of theUNESCO.

Part of the San Augustin complex in Colombia. Credit: Bernard Gagnon



In the middle of the Pacificbut part of the Chileis located theEaster islandwhere people of culture Polynesian, between the 13th and 16th centuries they erected the Moai, among the most famous megalithic statues in the world.

Megalithic sites in Italy

Also there Italian peninsula It is rich in megalithic sites built in prehistoric and ancient historical times:

To Aosta there is the megalithic area of Saint-Martin-de-Corleans made during the 3rd millennium BC for the purpose religious And funerary .

there is the megalithic area of made during the for the purpose And . In the area of ​​the Lunigiana (on the border between Liguria and Tuscany) there is a particular type of menhir dating back to the Copper Age ( 4th-3rd millennium BC ) and the anthropomorphic stele statue .

(on the border between Liguria and Tuscany) there is a particular type of menhir dating back to the ( ) and the . In Puglia some of the are found dolmen most spectacular in Italy. One of the best known is that of Biscègliedating back to theBronze Age and used as collective burial.

Lunigiana stele statue. Credit: Sailko

