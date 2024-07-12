The Netherlands beat Canada by a THROTTLE and are getting ready for Euro 2024

In it Feijenoord StadiumThe Netherlands was able to achieve a great result against Canada, who did not have a great second half and was beaten 4-0. Both teams have one game left to be ready for their respective tournaments. Relive the best moments on La República Deportes.

Netherlands vs Canada match LIVE: time, lineups and where to watch the FIFA friendly 15:40 Full Time! Here are the highlights of the meeting. Thank you for tuning in. 15:29 Another goal from the bench! Van Dijk scores the fourth goal of the match. Netherlands 4-0 Canada. 15:22 Canada approaches the rival field Hoilett shoots at goal but the ball is misdirected. 15:16 De Ligt leaves the field Liverpool player Van Dijk comes on to replace De Ligt. 15:10 The third goal for Koeman’s team Wout Weghorst takes advantage of the rebound left by the goalkeeper and scores the third goal for the Netherlands. Feijenoord is experiencing a rout. 15:03 Frimpong scores for 2-0! After a run by Frimpong, he then scored after a corner shot. 14:59 Corner kick for Canada Shot on goal by Shaffelburg and the goalkeeper stops the ball from being well positioned. 14:56 The first one from the Netherlands has arrived! Memphis Depay scores the first goal after beating the Canadian defender. 14:52 The remaining 45 minutes begin The Netherlands and Canada are looking for a win in their friendly match. 14:36 End of the first half at Stadion Feijenoord After a goalless draw in the first half, both teams went into the break with big missed scoring chances. 14:33 Brobbey misses another scoring opportunity In front of the goalkeeper, Brobbey was unable to score the first goal of the match. 14:31 The first one for Canada is almost here! Cyle Larin shoots at goal but it goes wide of the goal. 14:29 A great save from Clair! A save worth a goal by the Canadian goalkeeper. 14:28 The first card of the match Canada’s Bombito receives the first yellow card of the match for a foul. 14:25 Two saves on the line for Canada! Two consecutive plays in which the Netherlands attacks with shots directly at the goal and the Canadian defenders save their team 14:19 Clear goal situation! Depay tried to receive a great pass, but was intercepted by a defender. 14:17 Memphis’s botched free kick The European team misses a clear chance to score after a poor free kick by Memphis Depay. 14:09 Shot goes wide and corner kick for Canada Eustaquip takes the free kick and it goes out for a corner. 14:05 Offside position and free kick for Canada The linesman raises his flag and signals Netherlands offside. 14:01 David’s shot goes wide Jonathan David takes a shot on goal and it goes just wide of the left crossbar. 13:59 Back and forth match! Georginio Wijnaldum shoots at goal but his effort is deflected. 13:56 Millar shoots wide of the target After a missed shot, Canada continues to get into the opponent’s box and looks to score the first goal. 13:51 Offside in favour of Netherlands Tajon Buchanan was found to be offside and the linesman raised his flag. 13:47 Starts the match! The referee blows his whistle and the ball rolls into play at Stadion Feijenoord. 13:45 Everything is ready in Feijenoord The teams are waiting for the referee’s initial whistle. 13:38 Where to watch the Canada vs Netherlands friendly TODAY? The friendly match between Canada and the Netherlands will be broadcast on ESPN and through the Star+ streaming platform. 13:29 Game day in Rotterdam! The Canucks will begin with a friendly against the Netherlands team, prior to their debut against Argentina in the Copa América. Photo:OnsOranje/X 13:25 Everything is ready in the dressing room of the Netherlands before the match against Canada The ‘Orange Clockwork’ account published a video of the team’s dressing room before the match at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam. Source: OnsOranje/X 12:56 Fans say ‘present’ at Stadion Feijenoord The Netherlands fans are ready to watch their national team’s match. For the moment, they are celebrating outside the stadium. Photo: Ons Oranje 12:49 They are going in search of victory! This is Canada’s squad to face the Netherlands. They are looking to arrive in good shape for the 2024 Copa América. Photo: CANMNT 12:35 Netherlands lineup confirmed Without Van Dijk in the starting 11, this is how the Netherlands will take to the field to face Canada. Photo: Ons Oranje 12:28 The Netherlands are going for a home win! Ronald Koeman’s team is getting ready and with the captain’s armband it became official. Photo: X/Ons Oranje

Netherlands vs Canada LIVE: How do they prepare?

Canada at the Copa America:

Group A: Canada will play in Group A of the Copa América.

Canada will play in Group A of the Copa América. Opening Game: They will face Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, on June 20 at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

They will face Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, on June 20 at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. New Coach: Fans will be able to watch the men’s team under new coach Jesse Marsch take on top-level opponents.

Netherlands at the Euros:

FIFA Ranking: Currently, the Netherlands is ranked seventh in the FIFA rankings, being Canada’s highest-ranked opponent since they faced Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Currently, the Netherlands is ranked seventh in the FIFA rankings, being Canada’s highest-ranked opponent since they faced Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Record: These teams have met just once before, a 3-0 win for the Dutch in 1994 in Toronto, with Koeman in the Netherlands starting XI.

These matches offer both teams the opportunity to measure their strength and adjust tactics before this year’s important tournaments.