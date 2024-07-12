The Netherlands beat Canada by a THROTTLE and are getting ready for Euro 2024

The Netherlands beat Canada by a THROTTLE and are getting ready for Euro 2024

In it Feijenoord StadiumThe Netherlands was able to achieve a great result against Canada, who did not have a great second half and was beaten 4-0. Both teams have one game left to be ready for their respective tournaments. Relive the best moments on La República Deportes.

Netherlands vs Canada match LIVE: time, lineups and where to watch the FIFA friendly

15:40
6/6/2024

Full Time!

Here are the highlights of the meeting. Thank you for tuning in.

15:29
6/6/2024

Another goal from the bench!

Van Dijk scores the fourth goal of the match. Netherlands 4-0 Canada.

15:22
6/6/2024

Canada approaches the rival field

Hoilett shoots at goal but the ball is misdirected.

15:16
6/6/2024

De Ligt leaves the field

Liverpool player Van Dijk comes on to replace De Ligt.

15:10
6/6/2024

The third goal for Koeman’s team

Wout Weghorst takes advantage of the rebound left by the goalkeeper and scores the third goal for the Netherlands. Feijenoord is experiencing a rout.

15:03
6/6/2024

Frimpong scores for 2-0!

After a run by Frimpong, he then scored after a corner shot.

14:59
6/6/2024

Corner kick for Canada

Shot on goal by Shaffelburg and the goalkeeper stops the ball from being well positioned.

14:56
6/6/2024

The first one from the Netherlands has arrived!

Memphis Depay scores the first goal after beating the Canadian defender.

14:52
6/6/2024

The remaining 45 minutes begin

The Netherlands and Canada are looking for a win in their friendly match.

14:36
6/6/2024

End of the first half at Stadion Feijenoord

After a goalless draw in the first half, both teams went into the break with big missed scoring chances.

14:33
6/6/2024

Brobbey misses another scoring opportunity

In front of the goalkeeper, Brobbey was unable to score the first goal of the match.

14:31
6/6/2024

The first one for Canada is almost here!

Cyle Larin shoots at goal but it goes wide of the goal.

14:29
6/6/2024

A great save from Clair!

A save worth a goal by the Canadian goalkeeper.

14:28
6/6/2024

The first card of the match

Canada’s Bombito receives the first yellow card of the match for a foul.

14:25
6/6/2024

Two saves on the line for Canada!

Two consecutive plays in which the Netherlands attacks with shots directly at the goal and the Canadian defenders save their team

14:19
6/6/2024

Clear goal situation!

Depay tried to receive a great pass, but was intercepted by a defender.

14:17
6/6/2024

Memphis’s botched free kick

The European team misses a clear chance to score after a poor free kick by Memphis Depay.

14:09
6/6/2024

Shot goes wide and corner kick for Canada

Eustaquip takes the free kick and it goes out for a corner.

14:05
6/6/2024

Offside position and free kick for Canada

The linesman raises his flag and signals Netherlands offside.

14:01
6/6/2024

David’s shot goes wide

Jonathan David takes a shot on goal and it goes just wide of the left crossbar.

13:59
6/6/2024

Back and forth match!

Georginio Wijnaldum shoots at goal but his effort is deflected.

13:56
6/6/2024

Millar shoots wide of the target

After a missed shot, Canada continues to get into the opponent’s box and looks to score the first goal.

13:51
6/6/2024

Offside in favour of Netherlands

Tajon Buchanan was found to be offside and the linesman raised his flag.

13:47
6/6/2024

Starts the match!

The referee blows his whistle and the ball rolls into play at Stadion Feijenoord.

13:45
6/6/2024

Everything is ready in Feijenoord

The teams are waiting for the referee’s initial whistle.

13:38
6/6/2024

Where to watch the Canada vs Netherlands friendly TODAY?

The friendly match between Canada and the Netherlands will be broadcast on ESPN and through the Star+ streaming platform.

13:29
6/6/2024

Game day in Rotterdam!

The Canucks will begin with a friendly against the Netherlands team, prior to their debut against Argentina in the Copa América.

Photo:OnsOranje/X

13:25
6/6/2024

Everything is ready in the dressing room of the Netherlands before the match against Canada

The ‘Orange Clockwork’ account published a video of the team’s dressing room before the match at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam.

Source: OnsOranje/X

12:56
6/6/2024

Fans say ‘present’ at Stadion Feijenoord

The Netherlands fans are ready to watch their national team’s match. For the moment, they are celebrating outside the stadium.

Photo: Ons Oranje

12:49
6/6/2024

They are going in search of victory!

This is Canada’s squad to face the Netherlands. They are looking to arrive in good shape for the 2024 Copa América.

Photo: CANMNT

12:35
6/6/2024

Netherlands lineup confirmed

Without Van Dijk in the starting 11, this is how the Netherlands will take to the field to face Canada.

Photo: Ons Oranje

12:28
6/6/2024

The Netherlands are going for a home win!

Ronald Koeman’s team is getting ready and with the captain’s armband it became official.

Photo: X/Ons Oranje

Netherlands vs Canada LIVE: How do they prepare?

Canada at the Copa America:

  • Group A: Canada will play in Group A of the Copa América.
  • Opening Game: They will face Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, on June 20 at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
  • New Coach: Fans will be able to watch the men’s team under new coach Jesse Marsch take on top-level opponents.

Netherlands at the Euros:

  • FIFA Ranking: Currently, the Netherlands is ranked seventh in the FIFA rankings, being Canada’s highest-ranked opponent since they faced Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
  • Record: These teams have met just once before, a 3-0 win for the Dutch in 1994 in Toronto, with Koeman in the Netherlands starting XI.

These matches offer both teams the opportunity to measure their strength and adjust tactics before this year’s important tournaments.

