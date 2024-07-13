The pyramid with the eye of providence on the $1 bill is not a symbol of the Illuminati

There is a one dollar bill on the pyramid on the top of which stands a bright eye. According to many people this would be not only the symbol of the Illuminatibut also unequivocal proof that the US Government is involved and that it controls all citizens. Stop: let’s not jump to conclusions and look at the history of this symbol and its close connection with Christianity.

The Eye of Providence: The Origin of the Symbol

L’eye of providence It is an ancient symbol used since the time of the Egyptians and the Sumerians, but which achieved great “popularity” thanks to Christianity, especially during the Renaissance. Here it was used within sacred works of art as a symbol of God’s goodness and compassion. A great example can be seen in the work Supper at Emmaus of Pontorno, reported below:

Over time, this symbol has been used repeatedly in various contexts, sometimes changing its meaning and, at the same time, arousing a certain type of charm linked to its elusive interpretation – at least at first glance. Its large-scale use will instead only arrive in 1782 when it was chosen as the back of the Coat of arms of the United States of Americawhich is the symbol that indicates official status on government documents and banknotes.

The Coat of Arms of the United States of America

This coat of arms on the straight brings back thewhite-headed eagle while on the back right theeye of providence which surmounts a truncated pyramid. The message that was intended to be conveyed was that of “strength and durability”, with the 13 levels of the pyramid to represent the first 13 states of the USA. The eye instead represented God’s benevolent surveillance over this nascent nation, in fact resuming its original meaning.

But what do the Illuminati have to do with the symbol on the $1 bill?

But if the symbol has a purely religious origin… what do the Illuminati have to do with it? First, let’s take a closer look at the coat of arms, focusing on the writings around the symbol:

Annuit coeptis translatable as “(God) favors our undertakings“;

translatable as “(God) favors our undertakings“; New order of the centurytranslatable as “the great order of the centuries”taking up a passage from Virgil’s Bucolics.

This last sentence has often been mistranslated as “new world order“, thus alluding to secret organizations (such as the Illuminati) that manipulate the Government. Let us take into account that Benjamin Franklin – one of the founding fathers of the USA – was a Freemason, and so it might seem legitimate to associate this symbol with something “occult”. The truth is, however, that Franklin’s ideas for the coat of arms of the United States were discarded and the design we see today is the result of the non-Mason Charles Thomson. He himself explained the meaning of those writings, which can be summarized as “the beginning of a new American era under the blessing of God“. So nothing esoteric but simply a good luck message for the nascent United States nation.

By the way, as also confirmed by the portal Grand Lodge of British Columbia and Yukonthe pyramid surmounted by an eye is not even a strictly Masonic symbol, but rather a strongly American symbol borrowed at a later time from some members of the Freemasonry. Keep in mind that the first association between the pyramid with the eye and Freemasonry dates back to 1797, Meaning what 14 years later the design of the US coat of arms.