The real problem is who believed in Morgan’s “genius”





The nomination of the “genius”, of the “true artist”, misunderstood and courageous, bordering on heroic. A poetic image, at times even romantic, fed to the public for almost twenty years and which today grates in the face of messages like “bring her to me because I need to empty my balls”, chats full of sexist insults and revenge porn. The myth of Morgan – so rooted in the collective imagination but evidently weak at the same time – collapsed in the space of a few hours, the time to read the story told yesterday by Selvaggia Lucarelli on the stalking trial against the musician, reported by Angelica Schiatti – with whom he had a relationship in 2019 – victim of persecution that went on for four years.

The outrage goes beyond the presumption of innocence and the sentence is without appeal. For Morgan it is a collapse. After the termination of the contract by Warner and the cancellation of the program scheduled for Rai 3 next season – positions almost obligatory (if we want to give him the benefit of the doubt) after the storm raised by Calcutta and the rain of words of condemnation coming from every front – the former Bluvertigo will hardly find space again in programs and talk shows that until yesterday would tear their clothes to have him, trusting in his outbursts as a “cursed artist” that have always meant share and media resonance, lifeblood for TV. But was it really necessary to read such violence, full of vulgarity, to realize that giving visibility and credit to a character of this kind is unacceptable? And yet a saga could be written on the baseness of Morgan, despite the fact that he has always used the shield of culture – of which he proclaims himself among the few modern holders – to protect himself from criticism and earthquakes. So far, having succeeded, or at least gotten by, not so much through merit as because they’ve always been allowed to.

Morgan was granted everything in front of the red light of the camera: from the free-kick to Bugo on the Ariston stage – a sketch that cost him disqualification from Sanremo, but also covers, guest appearances and the spotlight that remained on for more than a year on a scene that immediately became a cult from which he emerged as an undisputed idol – to the brusque arguments on live TV with anyone who happened to be in his sights, like Lucarelli herself who had ‘allowed herself’ to criticize his performance at dancing with the Starsanother program that opened the doors to him in 2021, when Angelica Schiatti had already reported him and he was throwing bombs at her on social media. Not to mention that “f***o di m***a” with which he addressed a spectator at his concert-lesson (yes, because Morgan has given ‘lessons’ and we have endured them all) in Selinunte, in August of a year ago, just a month after the evening at the MAXXI in Rome, where together with Sgarbi – another “genius” – they gave life to a squalid debate full of sexism and vulgarity. All legitimate, evidently, given that Sky thought it a good idea to recall him in September as a judge on X Factor – sanctioning him with 150 thousand euros for the homophobic phrase, in order to avoid the controversy and also make a good impression – and then kicked him out two months later for “repeated incompatible and inappropriate behavior”. Surprising conduct. But a “genius” is forgiven for everything, or at least that’s the lesson that TV has taught so far about Morgan. And this doctrine according to which “exalted minds” and people of culture are allowed any excess – indeed, they almost crave it – is so consolidated that a few months ago Morgan’s name was even mentioned for the artistic direction of the Sanremo Festival. A widespread esteem that says a lot about the perception, or rather, the narrative made of our “hero”.

Now, however, the condemnation is unanimous, on all networks. The register changes, the doors close, the genius becomes a monster. A witch hunt carried out by those who until the day before kept them at home.