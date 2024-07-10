Turkish Passion is the new Netflix erotic series inspired by the romance novel of the same name by Antonio Gala. Already adapted for the big screen in 1994, this half-Spanish and half-Turkish story has conquered audiences around the world but, above all, the Italian one who immediately made it end up in second place of the most viewed series of the moment. The story is that of a love, a toxic love between Olivia, a young art expert from Madrid and Yaman, a charming and mysterious Turkish man with many secrets behind him. This passionate, erotic and intense love will turn Olivia’s life upside down until she loses herself. But how does this captivating story end? What happens to Olivia and Yaman in the series finale? Let’s find out together.

The Turkish Passion: The Ending Explained

(SPOILER ALERT!)

The last episode of La passione turco puts an end to a story made of toxic love, passion, crimes. Olivia decides to help the police capture Yaman and, with a hidden microphone, makes him confess to being involved in the illegal trafficking of works of art shortly after he asked her to marry him. At this point there is an ambush. It is not only Olivia who betrays Yaman but also her business partner Emir who contacts the police, gives them his location and has him captured. During an escape attempt, the young collaborator of Emir and Yaman is killed, hit by the police car while he was running away with an antique jewel and his death, decided by Emir himself, will cause great anger in Yaman.

At this point Olivia is kidnapped by a fake police car. Emir and his wife are behind this kidnapping and Yaman, who was released because there is not enough evidence to frame him, does everything he can to find her and decides to run away with her even though the two hate each other. The police intercept them but Yaman manages to escape and becomes a fugitive.

Olivia is safe and can finally start a new life free from her toxic bond with Yaman. His shadow, however, remains even if all traces of him disappear. The last time he was seen, he was in Syria. Will he return?

Turkish Passion: The Review