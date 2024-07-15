The Umbrella Academy 4: the trailer for the series’ grand finale has been revealed

The grand finale of The Umbrella Academy is getting closer and closer and Netflix has just released the official trailer for the fourth chapter. The series based on the comics created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics is ready to return to Netflix with its fourth and final season that will debut on Netflix this summer. The superhero series starring Elliot Page is about to launch its fourth chapter, but when? We’ll reveal it to you now.

The Umbrella Academy: What Happened in Season 3

After two seasons following the comic book storyline, The Umbrella Academy Season 3 followed a storyline independent of the books for the first time. After averting catastrophe in 1963, the Umbrella Academy returns home to the present, believing they have averted the initial apocalypse and solved the timeline problem once and for all. But after a short-lived celebration, the group realizes that things are not at all as they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy.

Brilliant, elegant and warm as icebergs, the Sparrows immediately confront the Umbrellas in a violent clash that ends up being the least of their worries. Between challenges, losses, surprises and an unidentified destructive entity unleashing chaos on the universe (a situation they may have caused themselves), they must now convince their father’s new and perhaps better family to help them solve the problem caused by the newcomers. Will they make it back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or will this world reveal more than just a simple hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy 4: “It’s Going to Be the Best Season Yet”

The protagonists of the series created by Steve Blackman themselves define The Umbrella Academy 4 as the best season so far. During a video presentation of the new episodes, in fact, the actors who play the superheroes of the series, commented on the new episodes defining them: “adrenaline-pumping”, “ironic”, “full of surprises” but also “weird”, “bittersweet” and, more than anything else, “exciting”.

The Umbrella Academy 4: the plot

The Hargreeves siblings have been separated since their epic showdown at Hotel Oblivion reset their timeline. Stripped of their powers, they must now fend for themselves and start anew… with very different results. However, the peculiarities of their disturbing new world prove too much to ignore for long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, now running a powerful and nefarious empire. A mysterious syndicate known as The Guardians holds clandestine meetings believing that the reality they all live in is a lie and that a reckoning is imminent. As these strange new forces conspire, the members of the Umbrella Academy must reunite one last time, risking the fragile peace they have worked so hard to secure, to settle the situation once and for all.

The Umbrella Academy 4: The Cast

The cast of the fourth installment of the series is composed of: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross.

The Umbrella Academy 4: the trailer

When is The Umbrella Academy 4 coming out?

As early as February 15, 2024, Netflix confirmed that all episodes of the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy will be released on August 8, 2024.

