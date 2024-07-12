The world’s largest ‘triple island’ is in America – it’s bigger than Britain

In the territory of the American continent there is a ‘triple island’ that is considered the largest in the world. Although it may seem impossible, this curious geographical formation is an island with a lake and, within this lake, there is another island, but it does not stop there. Now imagine that on this last island there is another lake that contains another island.

Another example of this phenomenon is found in the Philippines. It is worth noting that there are debates about which is the largest ‘triple island’ in the world: the one in America or in Asia? Some sources consider the Asian island to be the largest ‘triple island’ in the world; however, a prestigious scientific entity indicates the opposite.

What is the largest ‘triple island’ in the world?

For National Geographic, The largest ‘triple island’ in the world is the Victoria Island“The honour has sometimes been claimed by Vulcan Point on Taal Lake in the Philippines, but this is not the case,” the company notes on its official website.

This is a large island that is ranked as the eighth largest island in the world. With 217,291 km² of surface areais also the second largest island in its country.

Exact location of the largest 'triple island' in the world.

One fact that cannot be left unmentioned is that it is a little larger than the island of Great Britain (209,331 km²), but it is smaller than the island of Honshu, in Japan (227,942 km²).

The island is named after Queen Victoria, who reigned over Canada from 1867 to 1901. The landforms bearing the name ‘Prince Albert’ also pay tribute to her husband, Albert, the Prince Consort.

In which American country is the world’s largest ‘triple island’ located?

The ‘triple island’ named after Victoria stands out as an immense island in the canadian arctic archipelagowhich straddles the boundary between Nunavut and Canada’s Northwest Territories.

It is considered the Canada’s second largest islandThe largest island in the country is Baffin Island, with 507,451 km²; which is also the second largest in America and the fifth largest in the world. In addition, Victoria Island is almost twice the size of Newfoundland (111,390 km²), the fourth largest Canadian island.

One detail that is relevant about Victoria Island is that it has a shape similar to that of a stylized maple leafwhich curiously is the iconic symbol of Canada.

Victoria Island features a silhouette reminiscent of Canada's iconic symbol.

The ‘triple island’ in the Philippines

According to Guinness Book of Recordsthe largest ‘triple island’ in the world is the Volcano Island or Vulcan Pointwhich is located in Taal Lake, within the island of Luzon, in Philippines.

For a better understanding: within the island of Luzon is Taal Lake, which is home to a volcano of the same name. This volcano, inactive since 1977, has allowed another lake to form in its crater, fed by rain for almost 50 years. This last island is known as Volcano Island or Vulcan Point.

Vulcan Point Island has the smallest and most dangerous active volcano in the world.

It should be noted that this renowned book still considers it to be the largest ‘triple island’ in the world, despite the fact that National Geographic contradicted this fact in 2018.