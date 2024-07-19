“There are devils here”: the NoVax MP who wants to exorcise the European Parliament

In his first participation in a Plenary, he proposed bringing a priest to the European Parliament to perform an exorcism and purify it from “devils”. “Just like in the Romanian Parliament, here you meet demons”. During the debate with Ursula von der Leyen, on the occasion of the vote of confidence, he interrupted the discussion by shouting in the Chamber against the European “dictatorship”, while brandishing an effigy of Jesus, a garbage bag and wearing a muzzle.

It is Diana Sosoaca, leader of the Romanian far-right party SOS Romania, elected for her first term as an MEP, which she will serve in the Non-Attached group. “Mine was a protest against this dictatorship, this is not a democracy, it is a dictatorship,” she said after being kicked out of the Chamber, accusing Ursula von der Leyen of having contributed to the deaths of thousands of people by forcing Europeans to get vaccinated.

Shouts in the Chamber Brandishing Jesus and a Garbage Bag, No Vax MP Expelled

The NoVax rhetoric is in fact one of the favourite topics of this MEP who was also a member of the Romanian national parliament. “They stole a lot of money, billions of euros with contracts to buy vaccines, but the pandemic was all a sham. And because of the doses, many people died or had other serious problems. And it’s von der Leyen’s fault, she was the one who forced us to get vaccinated”. Sosoaca wears a traditional Romanian folk costume, and explained that she brought myrrh, a scented resin, and “the icon of Saint Paraskeva”, a 10th-century Balkan saint, to the building.

Earlier this week, in a live video recorded on Facebook during the vote to elect the Speaker of the Parliament, Sosoaca filmed herself erasing the names of Speaker Roberta Metsola and the only opponent the Maltese popular had for the post of Speaker of the Chamber, Irene Montero of The Left, from the ballot paper. Instead of their names, she wrote in capital letters NEVER FOR UKRAINE, NEVER FOR LGBT, NEVER FOR THE EU DICTATORSHIP.