This is the country where drugs were decriminalized: activist explains why he is no longer in favor

Renowned YouTuber Tyler Oliveira made a documentary on the city where drugs were decriminalized on YouTube. He traveled to the city with his partner Kevin Dahlgren, a social worker and drug addiction specialist, to hear live testimonies from drug users, the consequences of this new law, and the current state of the city.

The video, released on November 2, 2023, has reached an audience of more than 15.5 million views. It went so viral that several followers of his channel urgently requested that drugs be banned again, since this part of the city has already collapsed and social help is needed to help clean up their systems. Even one of the activists, who was initially in favor, comments: “They took the wrong path,” since the central objective was to reduce damage and not non-prescription consumption.

Which city has decriminalized drugs?

The city that has currently allowed unrestricted drug use is Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Here you find shops full of pipes, drugs, blowtorches; and it is “normal” to see people suffering from overdoses and stealing.

Tyler and Kevin interviewed these people and they stated the following: “You get addicted to fentanyl and you can’t stop,” “all drugs are good in balance. God created them all.”

Why did they decriminalize drugs in Vancouver?

Considering the new official laws in this city, first of all, they decriminalized drugs to reduce harm and decrease stigma. According to a member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, who is seeking to repeal drug decriminalization. “They thought this would decrease the stigma. They mention countries like Portugal, Uruguay, Germany, which have successfully decriminalized. However, there is a big difference with what we do here. The government is not telling the whole story, nor has it done all the work, as these countries have involuntary care. Where are they taking these people? It is not fair to the public or to the addicts. We must provide them with services that they need and ensure that they receive the necessary support to recover.”

British Columbia Ambulance paramedics respond to a drug overdose, Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in downtown Vancouver. Photo: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press/AP

How do they finance drugs?

Tyler and Kevin retrieved previously unpublished information from users, who indicated that, on the one hand, they financed their drug use by “lifting,” which means stealing tools or personal items from other people. In the documentary, it is seen how one person was suffering from an overdose, so others took advantage of the moment and stole the television he was holding. On the other hand, they wait for the welfare check, delivered through banks, so they can pay off their drug debts and buy drugs as well. People also “sell their bodies.”

What is the strongest drug in Vancouver?

According to testimonies of people who consume these substances, fentanyl is the strongest drug, as they indicate that, “if you consume it at some point, you do not stop doing it.” “You become addicted to fentanyl and you cannot stop,” says one of them.