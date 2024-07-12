Those About To Die: The Full Cast of the TV Series With Anthony Hopkins Coming Out on Prime Video

We’re almost there: from July 19th, the day after the release in the USA on Peacock, the long-awaited film will be released in Italy on Pime Video Those About To Diea ten-episode TV series directed by Roland Emmerich, and starring a stellar cast led by Sir Anthony Hopkins.

As is now known, Those About To Die is set in the times of the bed in the arena of Ancient Rome, when gladiators challenged each other to the death for the entertainment of the people and the emperors, who decreed their life or death. The cast is therefore also stuffed with Italian names, such as Gabriella Pession, Davide Tucci and Clelia Zanini, even if the series is filmed in English. Let’s see the names of the actors and (if available) the characters they respectively played.

Those About To Die Full Cast

The series stars Oscar winner Sir Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian, Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton of Game of thrones) like Tenax, Tom Hughes (The English, Victoria) as Titus Flavian, Sara Martins (Do not tell anyone, Crimes in Paradise) as Cala and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (The Mountain of Game of thrones) plays Viggo, but also Jojo Macari (Sex Education), Gabriella Pession (Crossing Lines), Dimitri Leonidas (Rosewater, Renegades: Assault Commando), Moe Hashim (Bumbercatch in Ted Lasso), Rupert Penry-Jones (Whitechapel – Crimes from the Past), Eneko Sagardoy (Elite), Pepe Barroso (Gran Turismo), Gonçalo Almeida (Love, Love), Kyshan Wilson (Under the Amalfi sun), Alicia Edogamhe (Summertime) and many others.

Those About To Die by AGC Studios was commissioned by High End Productions, the recent joint venture born from Herbert G. Kloiber and Constantin Film, with the American streaming service Peacock, and is produced by Centropolis, Hollywood Gang and Street Entertainment. The series is written by the Oscar-nominated head writer Robert Rodat (The Patriot, Saving Private Ryan), and directed by Roland Emmerich with Marco Kreuzpaintner (Beat, Progetto Lazarus). The executive producers are Emmerich, Harald Kloser (2012, White House Down, Midway), Gianni Nunnari (The Departed, 300), Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz, Charles Holland, Kreuzpaintner and Rodat.

Those About To Die Cast and Characters

Anthony Hopkins: Vespasian

Dimitri Leonidas: Scorpus

Jojo Macari: Domitian Flavian

Gabriella Pession: Antonia

Iwan Rheon: Tenax

Sara Martins Court: Cala

Moe Hashim: Kwame

David Wurawa: Gavros

Tom Hughes: Titus Flavianus

Lara Wolf: Berenice

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson: Viggo

Adrian Bouchet: Port

Rupert Penry Jones: Mars

Angeliqa Devi: Caltonia

Eneko Sagardoy

Pepper Barroso

Gonzalo Almeida

Davide Tucci: Manilius

Kyshan Wilson: Aura

Alicia Edogamhe

Michael Maggi: Rufus

Hossein Taheri: Abbas

Thomas Hunt:Lucius

Clelia Zanini: March

Christopher Ward: Tiones

Mohammad Bakri: Farid

Emilio Sakraya: Xenon

Romana Maggiora Vergano

Hilal Beraki: Seeno