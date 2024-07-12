Those About To Die: The Full Cast of the TV Series With Anthony Hopkins Coming Out on Prime Video

We’re almost there: from July 19th, the day after the release in the USA on Peacock, the long-awaited film will be released in Italy on Pime Video Those About To Diea ten-episode TV series directed by Roland Emmerich, and starring a stellar cast led by Sir Anthony Hopkins.
As is now known, Those About To Die is set in the times of the bed in the arena of Ancient Rome, when gladiators challenged each other to the death for the entertainment of the people and the emperors, who decreed their life or death. The cast is therefore also stuffed with Italian names, such as Gabriella Pession, Davide Tucci and Clelia Zanini, even if the series is filmed in English. Let’s see the names of the actors and (if available) the characters they respectively played.
Those About To Die Full Cast
The series stars Oscar winner Sir Anthony Hopkins as Emperor Vespasian, Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton of Game of thrones) like Tenax, Tom Hughes (The English, Victoria) as Titus Flavian, Sara Martins (Do not tell anyone, Crimes in Paradise) as Cala and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (The Mountain of Game of thrones) plays Viggo, but also Jojo Macari (Sex Education), Gabriella Pession (Crossing Lines), Dimitri Leonidas (Rosewater, Renegades: Assault Commando), Moe Hashim (Bumbercatch in Ted Lasso), Rupert Penry-Jones (Whitechapel – Crimes from the Past), Eneko Sagardoy (Elite), Pepe Barroso (Gran Turismo), Gonçalo Almeida (Love, Love), Kyshan Wilson (Under the Amalfi sun), Alicia Edogamhe (Summertime) and many others.
Those About To Die by AGC Studios was commissioned by High End Productions, the recent joint venture born from Herbert G. Kloiber and Constantin Film, with the American streaming service Peacock, and is produced by Centropolis, Hollywood Gang and Street Entertainment. The series is written by the Oscar-nominated head writer Robert Rodat (The Patriot, Saving Private Ryan), and directed by Roland Emmerich with Marco Kreuzpaintner (Beat, Progetto Lazarus). The executive producers are Emmerich, Harald Kloser (2012, White House Down, Midway), Gianni Nunnari (The Departed, 300), Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, Jonas Bauer, Charles Holland, Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz, Charles Holland, Kreuzpaintner and Rodat.
Those About To Die Cast and Characters
Anthony Hopkins: Vespasian
Dimitri Leonidas: Scorpus
Jojo Macari: Domitian Flavian
Gabriella Pession: Antonia
Iwan Rheon: Tenax
Sara Martins Court: Cala
Moe Hashim: Kwame
David Wurawa: Gavros
Tom Hughes: Titus Flavianus
Lara Wolf: Berenice
Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson: Viggo
Adrian Bouchet: Port
Rupert Penry Jones: Mars
Angeliqa Devi: Caltonia
Eneko Sagardoy
Pepper Barroso
Gonzalo Almeida
Davide Tucci: Manilius
Kyshan Wilson: Aura
Alicia Edogamhe
Michael Maggi: Rufus
Hossein Taheri: Abbas
Thomas Hunt:Lucius
Clelia Zanini: March
Christopher Ward: Tiones
Mohammad Bakri: Farid
Emilio Sakraya: Xenon
Romana Maggiora Vergano
Hilal Beraki: Seeno