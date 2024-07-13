Toba Catastrophe, the Eruption That May Have Almost Brought Humanity to Extinction

AI generated image



There Toba catastrophe theory argues that, approximately 74,000 years agothe volcano Toba (also known in journalism as “supervolcano“) in Indonesia was the protagonist of the most devastating eruption ever experienced by humanity. The effects of this extreme eruptive event on humans are not yet fully understood. According to the best-known model, the world would have undergone a prolonged “volcanic winter“, or a drastic climate upheaval on a global scale characterized by a significant lowering of temperatures. This could have contributed to the creation of a “bottleneck” for the reduction of the human population and to the reduction of its genetic diversity. However, recent archaeological finds challenge this theory, suggesting that our ancestors may have rapidly adapted to new climatic conditions and migrated to warmer areas.

The eruption of Toba volcano

Toba volcano is located on the present-day island of Sumatra, Indonesia. Its caldera, about 100 km long and today occupied by Lake Toba, was produced by the collapse of the volcanic edifice following a series of explosive eruptions of great intensity that occurred over the last 1.2 million years. The most recent, dating back to about 74,000 years ago, is known as the largest supereruption of the Quaternary period. Experts estimate that over 5300 km³ of pyroclastic material and give the Toba volcano an explosiveness index VEI equal to 8. To understand the size of this event, just think that the famous eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980, in the United States of America, one of the largest of this century with a VEI index of 5, produced approximately 2.8 km³ of material.

The Toba caldera in Indonesia, now hosting a lake. Credits: Wikimedia Commons/NASA.



The consequences for the climate and for life

The geological history of the Earth has taught us that supereruptions can have devastating effects on the Earth’s natural cycles. According to the most accredited theory, the eruption of Mount Toba would have completely upset the global climatic balance, with catastrophic effects on life on the planet.

The huge volumes of volcanic ashgreater than 2,800 km³, and gasespecially sulfur dioxidereleased into the atmosphere would have triggered a prolonged “volcanic winter”, or a sudden drop in temperatures on a global scale. It is estimated that a blanket of ash in the atmosphere would have covered an area greater than 10 million km²darkening the planet and reducing visibility for several months. For several years, sulfur gases in the stratosphere would have acted as a reflective surface, reflecting solar radiation and dramatically reducing the amount of heat reaching the Earth’s surface.

As a result, temperatures would have plummeted and several regions of the planet would have experienced atypical weather conditionsClimate models indicate a reduction in temperature of approximately 10 degrees in the Northern Hemisphere in the first year after the eruption, while evidence found inside ice cores show temperatures between 3 and 5 degrees lower to the norm in 10 years after the volcanic event.

Climate model showing the sudden drop in temperatures following the supereruption of Toba volcano. Credits: Black et al., 2021 / PNAS.



Climate change would then have had a significant impact on life, causing what many experts call the “near extinction of the human race”. Genetic data, in fact, indicate that modern humans derive from a small population, comprising a few thousand individuals, which underwent a significant reduction between 100,000 and 50,000 years ago. In 1998, the American anthropologist Stanley H. Ambrose he formulated the theory of bottleneckaccording to which the supereruption of the Toba volcano would have had major repercussions on the evolution of the human species, drastically reducing the number of individuals and diversity.

Conflicting evidence on the impact of the eruption

The Effects of the Toba Volcano Eruption on the Evolution and Survival of Our Ancestors they are not yet entirely clear and several recent studies have challenged the near-extinction theory. In a study published in 2020 in the scientific journal Nature Communicationsthe discovery of the same type of tools is documented in the archaeological site of Dhaba, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, in a period between 80,000 And 65,000 Years ago. This finding supports the hypothesis that the local population was not significantly affected by the Toba eruption, since otherwise there would likely have been a substantial reset in technological development.

Stone tools found at the Dhaba site corresponding to the Toba supereruption levels. Credits: Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology / Chris Clarkson / Nature Communications.



Some paleoclimatic studies indicate that the effects were not uniform on a global scale, showing significant differences at regional and hemispheric level. For example, some regions of the South Africa and of theIndia would have recorded minimal, almost imperceptible climate changes. Archaeological finds in South Africa support these models, suggesting a continuity in the life of local populations, without evidence of significant impacts on their daily lives.

On the contrary, a study published in March 2024 on Nature reveals that the hominids known as Shifa-Metemaresidents in the northwest of theEthiopiahave modified their lifestyle to adapt to adverse climatic conditions, in particular to dry seasons due to climate changes triggered by the supereruption. For example, they have varied their diet, consuming more fishmade more accessible by the pools of water formed by the drying up of the Shinfa River during the dry season. Climate change would also have encouraged human dispersal and migration.